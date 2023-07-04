Winners and Losers: Mid-2023 EV Sales

Who wins and who loses in electric car sales in the middle of the year: the market grows by 31.9%, but is worth only 3.9% of total registrations.

Who wins and who loses: very good Tesla and the MG 4

In June they were registered in Italy 6.156 full electric (+3% compared to June 2022), leading to 32.684 unit the total for the semester. A figure that relegates us to last place among the large European markets. We haven’t even reached a fleet yet 200 miles EV (we are 199,779, according to Motus-e) and the electric market is growing less than car sales in general (+9.3% in June). What if there wasn’t Tesla...Elon Musk’s brand (back from 3 others record months) is certainly among the winners: he places his two cars in the first two places, both in the June and mid-year rankings. In the semester Model Y e Model 3 they are placed at 1st and 2nd placewith over 8 mila cars sold, and are worth a quarter of the total electricity market. Among those who win there is certainly also the Chinese MG 4which he sold in the middle of the year 1.235 auto, placing at 5th place: not bad for a brand that has long disappeared from the radar.

The Jeep Avenger enters the top ten best-selling EVs, in 7th place.

The 500e, Volkswagen and Renault do not shine, As for the Jeep Avenger…

Who lost? Well, that’s definitely not a good result 500ewhich in a growing market has gone from 3.580 a 2.870 auto sold in the semester. And loses the Volkswagenwhich fails to place any models in the top ten (among the first 10 there is only one car of the group, the Audi Q4 a quota 968). Does not shine the gruppo Renaultwhich accuses the decline of the Zoe and, in a market that it once dominated, and places only cars in the back-up positions. With the Twingo 6°the Megane 7° e la low-cost Dacia Spring slipped into 10° position. Among the novelties of June, the entry into the top ten of the Jeep Avenger, in 7th place with 285 auto sold. But it is early to understand if these are the signs of a real success. What is also striking is the fact that in Italy, the only market in Europe, they continue to sell more plug-in hybrid than electric as well: the first ones in the semester reached quota 39.753, almost 7 thousand more than EVs. While the slump in auto sales continues methane: a thousand in 6 months, with a share of 0,1%.

THE UNCONTINABLE / Paolo Mariano has always been a bit skeptical about Tesla, but not about the Model Y: VIDEO-TEST

