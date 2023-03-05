The famous 10,000 steps on your fitness watch is long gone and you find yourself sitting more than walking? In everyday life it is not so easy to keep moving. A small but effective trick can help.

While we now know that 10,000 steps a day originally came from an ad, the benchmark is still a good step goal to aim for. Because regular exercise is good for your health and prevents diseases.

Fit and healthy in everyday life too

Your body is designed to move in everyday life. If he doesn’t, he will gradually lose muscle. Obesity and type 2 diabetes can also be the result of a lack of exercise.

According to the

German Society for Sports Medicine and Prevention

(DGSP) such diseases can be prevented with physical activity. Expert opinion is “10,000 steps a day and 150 minutes of physical activity a week.”

It doesn’t have to be an hour-long workout. Going for a walk and getting around on foot through everyday life helps to keep your body in shape and with the glass-water rule you can even do this as a sideline.

This is behind the glass-water rule

The rule is a real two-in-one trick. Instead of a drinking bottle, take a regular glass of water to your desk. When you’ve drunk it all, go in the kitchen and fill it up again there. This way you keep moving at work and drink enough at the same time. The trick works in the home office and in the office.

Every step counts

The trick to getting enough exercise in everyday life is to take every step with you. In addition to the classic tips such as climbing stairs and cycling to work, you should definitely try this: