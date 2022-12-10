by Sandra Morano

Dear Director,

in June 2019, at the end of the work of the III National Conference “Women Health Union” of ANAAO Assomed, we wrote to her: “several times we have complained about the absence of a vision on health issues: here is an invitation to start discussing it. It is up to you to stimulate the debate”. Since then we have seen everything from the epidemic crisis to the climate crisis to real war in Europe. It was a very hard period for healthcare made up of emergencies, sacrifices, endless work, even now that the virus seems to be attenuating its effects.

Above all, the NHS has felt the lack of a true vision and an equally true analysis of its fragility starting from that relating to its human capital, i.e. those women and men who guarantee its existence and continuity every day. In fact, what remains of a project that only 40 years ago seemed an ideal of universality from develop to the fullestis today a system grappling with a job of care from make it clear and which will first of all have to be remodeled on a gender shift.

What remains of the NHS workforce (continuously decreasing rather than growing as in all European countries) is made up of more than 70% women. This is a “historical novelty”, because “in the perspective of care, women have a leading role, not by nature, but because it is the socio-historical heritage of civilization that wants it…. this contextual knowledge of women, the their better knowledge of care, what they do, delegate or supervise, confers an ethical and political responsibility on those who are entitled to express themselves in the public space. This giving visibility implies a series of ruptures with the current dominant models, for example with the instinctual dissociation between the assessment of the health of the beneficiaries of care and the health of those who take care of them” (Pascal Molinier, Care Take Care, Un invaluable work, Moretti & Vitali).

This “mutation” will not be accomplished by maintaining the current organizational model, which has proved to be bankrupt and, by now, unlivable for everyone, women and men. It is therefore up to women to take the floor because they “arrive in management with a clearer head, because they are less conditioned to behave according to the ways of a power from which they have been kept away. Less formed by a managerial culture that is reproduced as indisputable because they have also been kept out of this world. Less inclined to do as they’ve always done, because they’ve never done it. They start from what they have in front of them, because they only have the experience of men behind them. They see different things and they see things differently. For their way of seeing there are no references already given” (Pogliana, Overcoming the boundaries, Feltrinelli).

In this long time of the pandemic, the professionals of the NHS have shown, in addition to having worked tirelessly, a preview of what the NHS should be like when they will be in charge of it in a few years. The volume ′′ The health care we want ′′ (Moretti & Vitali, 2021) was first and foremost a self-recognition and a faithful narrative mirror of talents and needs, experiences and visions.

The need for change then matured within multiple initiatives of the Female Training Area of ​​Anaao Assomed, joined by Professor Giovanna Vicarelli, Scientific Director of the CRISS of the Marche Polytechnic University and other associations (Health, Fundamental Law, School of Women’s Higher Education in Government) which involved colleagues but also politicians, experts, who recognized its original and global scope, sharing and supporting the idea of ​​a turning point that was finally possible. The confrontation started brought together worlds once animated by common objectives: Medicine, Politics, Training, Trade Union Associations, and it did so through what the psychiatrist Pascale Molinier defines -and hopes- “the society of care”, meaning as “care” a concrete ethics whose forms are one with concrete practices, from which they are not dissociable”.

The webinar, “With a woman’s eyes: has the healthcare governance model failed? Are there alternatives?” which will be held on Monday 12 December at 2.30 pm. The intent is that of a meeting (which will continue over time) between protagonists, experts and all those who care about the NHS, up to now one of the best in the world.

A path, therefore, to share experience and visions, to eliminate fences that have arisen over the years to maintain false economistic hegemonies in exchange for fundamental rights. In this perspective, women-oriented care can represent the return of dignity to Healthcare and the end of ethical suffering, prefiguring perspectives that are no longer One Size, places, practices and relationships of solidarity, beauty and well-being, where the economy is the cure, and suffering (and sometimes dying on the job) is not a destiny. Supporting the SSN is also this for us.

Sandra Morano

Anaao Assomed Female Training Area Coordinator

09 December 2022

