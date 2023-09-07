With ADHD, the risk of depression and other mental health disorders increases

A risk factor is a condition or behavior that increases the likelihood of developing a disease or another condition or behavior that is harmful to your health. It now emerges that attention deficit hyperactivity disorder is a risk factor for depression, anorexia, post traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and even for suicidal behaviour. To support this thesis, data in hand, two epidemiologists of the University of Augsburg, in Germany, who have published a study on British medical journal Mental Health.

