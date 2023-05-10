With beer in the irrigation water, limp leaves recover

Not only people like to treat themselves to a beer every now and then. Orchids can also benefit from it. With the home remedy you strengthen shoots and promote growth. Even limp leaves can recover well if you add the right amount of barley juice to the irrigation water.

Fertilizing orchids: Why beer is a good fertilizer for Phalaenopsis and Co

You may have heard that in Asia they water orchids with beer. In fact, barley juice is perfect as a liquid fertilizer.

Beer is made from hops, water and malt and is packed with beneficial nutrients that promote plant growth and help with sagging leaves. These include, among others:

Vitamin B 12 promotes root formation. The plants grow strong, healthy and have a high resistance to diseases and pests.

Potassium and magnesium promote metabolism, leaf formation and ensure rapid growth.

Phosphorus stimulates flowering.

Beer is also rich in micro-minerals, which are also very important for the growth of the plant.

The hops have a similar effect as compost for the orchid.

In principle, therefore, beer is perfectly suited as a liquid fertilizer if it weren’t for the carbon dioxide it contains. It can damage the plant. Therefore, only stale beer from the previous day is used.

Make your own natural orchid fertilizer with beer: instructions

Only use pale lager that you leave open for a day or two at room temperature. After the carbon dioxide has completely evaporated, dilute the beer with water at a ratio of 1 to 10 (for healthy plants) and 1 to 2 for plants with limp leaves that are in dire need of nutrients.

You can either water the orchid from above or dip it into the beer and water mixture and wait about 10 minutes for the roots to soak. With healthy plants it is sufficient if you add stale beer to the irrigation water once a month. If the plants suffer from a lack of nutrients, you can fertilize the orchids with beer 2 to 3 times a month.

Fertilize the orchid with beer in summer, early fall and late spring. In winter, the plant does not need fertilizer.

Watering orchids with beer: This is how limp leaves can recover!

Sagging leaves are not uncommon for orchids. Most often they are the result of improper watering. You have either watered the plant too much or too little. If the leaves are soft and the aerial roots have dried up, then you should water the plant well and provide it with nutrients. Beer in the irrigation water can help the leaves recover. Whether you can save the plant depends on how long you have not watered it and whether the underground roots have dried up. If they have dried up, they cannot absorb water and the plant will die. But if they are only partially dry or there are at least 2-3 roots that are healthy, the orchid can recover.

Wipe orchid leaves with beer to protect them from pests

Stale beer is good for orchids and provides them with useful nutrients. However, the natural fertilizer can still protect the leaves from pests. They don’t like the smell of beer and make a detour around the orchid. Soak a cloth in the beer and water mixture, then wipe the leaves with it. Nice side effect: beer gives the dark green orchid leaves more shine.