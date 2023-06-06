With breast milk for at least 12 months highest grades in school – Healthcare

news-txt”>

Breastfeeding for a prolonged time (at least 12 months) could lead to better results at school during adolescence: a study conducted at the University of Oxford and published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood suggests. Children breastfed for longer appear to be 39% more likely to do better in England’s 16-year-old exams than their non-breastfed peers, irrespective of other influencing factors such as intelligence and socioeconomic status of the parents.

The Oxford University researchers then analyzed data from a large group of British children included in the Millennium Cohort Study, which involved a total of 18,818 children born in 2000-2002 and residing in the United Kingdom.

The researchers looked at exam results for secondary education, specifically the General Certificate of Secondary Education (GCSE) in English and Mathematics and the Attainment score of 8, which is the sum of all GCSEs taken by children. About a third (32.8%) of the participants were never breastfed, while the others were breastfed for different periods. Only 9.5% were breastfed for at least 12 months. The analysis showed that longer breastfeeding was associated with better results in school. Only around a fifth (19.2%) of babies who were breastfed for at least 12 months failed their GCSE English exam, compared with 41.7% of those who were never breastfed, while 28, 5% of those who were breastfed for at least 12 months achieved a good grade (A and A*) compared to 9.6% of non-breastfed babies.

For the mathematics GCSE, only 23.7% of babies who were breastfed for at least 12 months failed the test, compared with 41.9% of those who were never breastfed, while 31.4% of those who were breastfed breastfed for at least 12 months achieved a good grade (A and A*), compared to 11% of non-breastfed children. Overall, it was found that compared with babies who were never breastfed, those who were breastfed for at least 12 months were 39% more likely to score high on both exams and 25% less likely to fail the English exam; finally a better overall performance in GCSEs (higher Attainment 8 score). (HANDLE).