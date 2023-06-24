With BYD Act 3 in the Langhe between music and fitness

Home » Test Drive » With BYD Atto 3 in the Langhe between music and fitness

Officially arrived in Italy, with a debut certified by the Milano Monza Motor Show, BYD Atto 3 is a compact electric SUV that brings the Chinese brand into the complex Italian market, where it is rich in technology and content, at an attractive price combined with a 204 HP engine with range up to 420 km on WLTP cycle.

I had the opportunity to try it in the splendid, but wet, setting of the Langhe. This is how my first approach went.

Upon arrival in Barolo, Act 3 was at the entrance waiting for the guests, all wet. Clear signal that even my test drive would be different than usual

But the wet effect on cars always has its charm

At the entrance, a welcome surprise with a vintage touch

The name of the place is l’Astemia Pentita, the most original for a winery. On the Cinquecento, the “boot” is a cloud, a reference that will appreciate those who are always a little in the world of him as those who write

Before driving, however, a second breakfast is always good for us. Yes, I also had another coffee

typical biscuits of the area, but also croissants. The choice was difficult

Outside the cellar there was also the BYD Seal, an electric sports car with a very pleasant design, just for display

In this black it is very mysterious and elegant, and the scenography enhances it a lot. The wooden cladding of the building is also interesting

In addition to a magnificent view of the Langhe hills

Some might think that the rain was a pity, but I was happy because there was a very enjoyable cool

The BYD range in miniature: Atto 3, Seal and the compact €31,000 Dolphin

No one is missing anymore, only the fourth model, the BYD Han, is not seen

Now it’s time to ride, let’s get a little bit into the design. As modern as it is, it is a tribute to Chinese culture and the front is called Dragon Face

A little help? The complex headlights, LED texture and chrome recall the eyes and mustaches of the ancient dragons of Chinese mythology

Behind it is more alienating, but always modern. And he also explains what “BYD” means.

Build Your Dreams. Well summarized in this photo: excellent roads, a pleasant drive and good wine, strictly to drink afterwards

The trunk is unexpected, very regular and roomy

The non-slip surface is by no means obvious, a pity that there is no special housing for the charging cables

The interior is a bit more particular, something we are not used to…

Surely it cannot be said that it is boring or anonymous

And it also lets you play a “guitar” on the door panel

And what would you play?

The inspiration comes from the world of music and fitness, as demonstrated by the tools on the door panels

It looks like metal, but it’s a plastic casing. The clear area is also in machined soft plastic, while light blue synthetic leather covers the seats and the upper part of the dashboard

The idea is to create a dynamic environment, as opposed to the minimalism of modern cars.

Original or “a bit too much”? The verdict is yours!

The call to music returns to the air vents, which look like old record holders

Cute but perhaps not too intuitive in their adjustment. Below is the wireless charging base for the smartphone

The central tunnel with various buttons has an almost “vintage” touch

Here you can activate or deactivate parking sensors, blind spot and various parameters

The gear selector is also unique, but more like a reference to aircraft levers than the gym

It must be said that it grips very well, and never gets stuck during use

At the center is a large 15″ touch display with really well done infotainment. Among the apps there are Spotify and a webcam for some shots on the road

The basis is Android, with customization by BYD. But it really feels like a tablet and is extremely smooth

Screen that, by the way, can rotate. So we put an end to the battle between those who prefer it horizontal and those who prefer it vertical.

Here the suspended effect was inevitable, but I still prefer them when they are integrated into the dashboard

The door handles with integrated case are also certainly original

You have to get used to it, but they are not uncomfortable

A not uncommon shot of me driving the BYD. I was actually “talking to her” too

The car has voice commands and an advanced AI system, which understands almost everything we ask of it. With your voice you roll down all the windows, manage the climate, or activate/deactivate some driving assistance systems. Very comfortable

The car is quite comfortable, it doesn’t click but it has a good recovery and a good endurance of the autonomy

There are also driving modes that are appreciated in acceleration, but it is not a sports car. Recharging is less impressive: 88 kW in DC, for 10-80% in just over 40 minutes

…And even good behavior on mud, despite not having all-wheel drive!

I wish I could say I looked for it, but it’s thanks to the navigator

Equipment and prices

In conclusion, perhaps BYD Atto 3 does not stand out for its performance, also because the 517 HP Han sedan is there for that. However, it stands out because it is balanced and well built: it is comfortable on the road, has a good suspension setting, and cutting-edge battery technology, as BYD has been investing in electric for over 10 years and comes with LFP (Lithium-Iron- Phosphate) of the latest generation, which are lighter and safer thanks to the absence of cobalt. Another point in favor, the man-machine interaction, the real gem iable to distinguish it from the others, precise and very comfortable.

Atto 3 WORLD in Italy it starts at €41,990 for the Comfort set-up, which can therefore benefit from state and regional contributions. Enjoys Blade Battery LFP with 60 kWh for 420 km of declared autonomy on the WLTP cycle and all safety systems included, while inside it has a smaller fixed touch display. The only other version is the Design at €43,940, which adds a few more aesthetic details and the 15.5” rotating display.

—–

