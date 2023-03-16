news-txt”>

The pandemic has slowed down the movement of Italians to get treatment. In 2020, interregional healthcare mobility, i.e. the balance resulting from the difference between the attraction of patients from other Regions and the ‘migration’ from that of residence, reached a value of 3.3 billion and reflects the great inequalities of services health care between North and South. A new report highlights it Gimpwhich underlines how the regions with greater attractiveness are also at the top in the scores for essential levels of assistance.

The three regions that have begun negotiations for differentiated autonomy together account for almost half of active mobility: Lombardy (20%), Emilia-Romagna (16.5%) and Veneto (13%). A further 21% is attracted by the triad of Lazio (8%), Piedmont (7%) and Tuscany (5%). As for passive mobility, 3 Regions with the highest rate of flight generate debts of over 300 million euros: in the lead Lazio (14%), Lombardy (11%) and Campania (10%), while there is no data on Calabria.

Overall, 85.8% of trips for treatment involved ordinary hospitalizations and day hospitalizations (69%), followed by specialist outpatient services (16%). In particular, more than half of the value of healthcare mobility is provided by private facilities, for a value of 1,422 million (53%), compared to 1,279 million (47%) of public facilities.

“The economic flows of healthcare mobility – comments Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – flow mainly from South to North, in particular towards the Regions that have already signed the pre-agreements with the Government for the request for greater autonomy. And beyond the half of the hospitalization and specialist outpatient services end up in the coffers of private structures, a further sign of weakening of public health“. It should also be underlined, he concludes, “that it is impossible to estimate the overall economic impact of healthcare mobility which includes, among others, the costs incurred by patients and family members for travel”.