Singer, presenter and also novelist. Francesca Michielin can do anything and continues to prove it. She today she celebrates the launch of the new album, Mavericksas well as his birthday.

Francesca Michielin today – February 25, 2023 – he blows out the candles on his birthday cake, but also celebrates the launch of the new album, mavericks, after one day. Double reason to celebrate at Michielin for an artist who never stops fighting for her dreams and pursues them at any cost.

Born in 1995, Francesca Michielin has captured attention thanks to X Factor, talent that launched her into the music scene. She has collected many experiences over the years: she has recently published a book, won four Wind Music Awards and has also collected nominations for Donatello’s David and you have Silver Ribbons. What’s more, in 2016, she came in second place at the San Remo Festival and earned the right to participate all’Eurovision Song Contest. You have released five albums so far: the first, Reflections of mecame out in 2012. Her experience as a presenter is also recent, first with Earth effect on Sky Nature and then with X Factor for the 2022 edition.

Francesca Michielin and the most glamorous looks on the red carpet and on stage

She hosted the latest edition of X Factor and has never overshadowed her glam touch. Francesca Michielin conquered the stage with voice and style, showing off different looks at each episode, passing from rock vibes to the more romantic Miu Miu ones, such as the long black dress studded with beads with a vertiginous back slit. After all, Michielin is particularly linked to the Italian maison. Miu Miu it is in fact the fashion house that accompanied her during the Sanremo Music Festival 2021. In the race with Fedez, Francesca Michielin told a fairy tale with her clothes Miu Miu. Starting with a total black suit, she showed off high-waisted satin trousers with a rhinestone-encrusted chiffon blouse. Afterwards, back on stage, the singer proposed another dress from the maison, this time in black velvet with raised micro-beads and peach-pink puff sleeves, complete with a white collar and Mary Jane at the feet.

On the third day of competition, Francesca Michielin chose an antique pink dress with a cascade of bows at chest height, once again from the maison. And, to close her performance on the Ariston stage, she chose a pastel blue dress accompanied by beads. Also in 2022, she joined the kermesse but this time to conduct the orchestra for Emma. And, for the occasion, Michielin has strengthened the partnership con Miu Miu proposing extremely romantic looks with pastel shades.

For the duet evening, however, she chose an ivory long dress with a one-shoulder detail. Being a friend and colleague of Fedez, she certainly could not miss the Milanese preview of The Ferragnez, the docu-series on one of the most popular families on social media. For the occasion, Francesca Michielin opted for a total black velvet outfit with a lace crop top and white hems. In 2020, however, she appeared on the Ariston stage in the company of Levante e Maria Antonietta. His look, a total black suit, this time bears the signature of Stella McCartney.