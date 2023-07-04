With heart screening on the elderly, 150,000 deaths can be avoided – Medicine

With heart screening on the elderly, 150,000 deaths can be avoided © ANSA/Ansa

Promote life-saving cardiological screenings such as for cancer, which can reach the entire over 65 population nationwide. Thus according to Sicge, the Italian Society of Geriatric Cardiology, about 150,000 deaths could be avoided due to heart valve pathologies alone, such as aortic stenosis and mitral insufficiency, which those suffering from severe forms could face if not identified early or neglected .

The scientific society draws the attention of the institutions to the subject on the basis of the preliminary results of the first cardiological screening for valvular pathologies ever carried out in Italy in the context of a study called Prevasc: it indicates that in our country one out of three elderly people has silent heart valves, three times more frequent in reality than the latest Istat estimates (they show that only 1 over 65 out of 10 suffers from them). The research, presented today at the press room of the Chamber of Deputies, involved around 1,200 over 65s in ten villages in the heart, small towns with less than 3,000 inhabitants in various Italian regions, who underwent a cardiological visit with an electrocardiogram and an echocardiogram.

The survey shows that targeted screening activities are essential. “From the data collected in the survey concluded in May – notes Niccolò Marchionni, president of Sicge – we observe a prevalence of about 30% of mild and moderate valve pathologies, three times higher than that estimated to date of 10- 12%, with a high percentage of hypertensives (83%), 19% diabetics and 56% dyslipidemics All new diagnoses with silent symptoms and risk factors for which the elderly examined were not in treatment, capable of generating subsequent years of clinically relevant cardiac disease”.

Hence the request, according to Alessandro Boccanelli, vice president of Sicge, “for the adoption of structured life-saving screening programs such as for breast, colorectal and cervical cancers. This would allow an increase in the number of diagnoses from the current 25% to 60%, allowing for early intervention in order to increase the probability of survival”.

