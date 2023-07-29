Home » With heat and pollution the risk of heart attack doubles
Health

With heat and pollution the risk of heart attack doubles

by admin
With heat and pollution the risk of heart attack doubles

The mix of heat and pollution can be deadly. Enough to double the risk of death from a heart attack. The conclusions of a new study conducted by the Sun Yat-sen University of Guangzhou (China), published on Circulationthe flagship magazine ofAmerican Heart Association. In detail, the research, analyzing data from a single Chinese province over a five-year period, found a significant correlation between the risk of death from heart attacks and days characterized by extreme heat – but also extreme cold – and high levels of particulate matter in the air.

See also  Against multiple sclerosis put the immune system on a diet

You may also like

A Miracle of Faith, Nature, and Medicine: Sofia...

Michelle Causo murder: one hundred devastate the killer’s...

Effegiemme Srl / Ministry of Health

Margherita Panziera: A Rising Star in Italian Women’s...

Slow down aging with ‘young’ blood? It works...

Court ruling: Can a mother feed her child...

Nacatur International Import Export Srl / Ministry of...

The Miraculous Seed: A Natural Remedy with Incredible...

Coffee: why the black gold sometimes makes us...

Niger, Prigozhin’s compliments for the coup under the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy