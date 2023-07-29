With heat and pollution the risk of heart attack doubles

The mix of heat and pollution can be deadly. Enough to double the risk of death from a heart attack. The conclusions of a new study conducted by the Sun Yat-sen University of Guangzhou (China), published on Circulationthe flagship magazine ofAmerican Heart Association. In detail, the research, analyzing data from a single Chinese province over a five-year period, found a significant correlation between the risk of death from heart attacks and days characterized by extreme heat – but also extreme cold – and high levels of particulate matter in the air.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

