Having high blood pressure in your 30s could lead to worse brain health in your 70s, resulting in an increased risk of dementia. Treating hypertension in young and middle-aged adults can help prevent dementia and Alzheimer’s, according to a new study.

The research, published in the journal JAMA Network Open and conducted at the University of California at Davis, compared MRI images of the brains of seniors who had high blood pressure in their 30s to 40s with those of seniors who had normal pressure. The sample examined was 427 individuals. Brain scans reveal significant differences: Researchers found the high blood pressure group had significantly reduced brain volumes and worse white matter (nerve fiber) integrity, both of which are associated with dementia. Research has also shown that the effects of high blood pressure when young are stronger in men. Women may be protected from estrogen before menopause.

“Care for dementia is extremely limited, so identifying modifiable risk factors over the course of a lifetime is critical to reducing the burden of the disease,” points out first author Kristen George.

“High blood pressure is an incredibly common and treatable risk factor associated with dementia. This study indicates that having high blood pressure in early adulthood impacts brain health decades later,” continues George.

The study adds to a growing body of evidence showing that cardiovascular risk factors at an early age are detrimental to brain health later in life.