with his car against a tram

Ciro Immobile, the Lazio centre-forward, was involved in a road accident which took place this morning, Sunday 16 April, in Piazza delle Cinque Giornate in Prati. The accident shortly before 8. Immobile, aboard his car with other people, collided with a tram on line 19.

The car is destroyed in its front part. The footballer was unhurt, with the other people on board slightly bruised. Ambulances intervened on the spot and took away the wounded, however not in serious condition.

In a AGTW facebook live Immobile was approached by the journalist, but declined to comment on the incident, claiming only that “the tram ran on a red light”.

Article being updated

Tram 19 limits service to Valle Giulia. Replacement buses between Valle Giulia and Risorgimento. Lines 89-490-495 and 590 diverted to alternative routes



