«I want to continue to be a comedian otherwise we will all cry. Almost everyone is dying and Maurizio with the gallantry that distinguished him must have put my wife through first. They’ll be together now.” That’s what he said Lino Banfi after the last farewell to Maurizio Costanzo in the funeral home of the Campidoglio. Accompanied by his daughter Rosanna, the 86-year-old actor, who lost his beloved wife last Wednesday Lucia Zagaria, he still managed to say hello to his friend who passed away yesterday. «In these days he shoots a video that Maurizio and I had made – recalled the actor -. Around the 90s we were doing i old men. He told me, joking, “in Li’, you will die first because you have two more years of me”. “And who said that?”, I answered him. But how strange fate is. In these days my wife also died».

