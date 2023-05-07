With just two ingredients you can say goodbye to split ends. I’ll tell you how!

Say goodbye to split ends with a two-ingredient natural remedy. The result will be really super.

If split ends are a problem you’re tired of having to deal with without ever getting the better of it, you’re in the right place. Among the many remedies that can help you eliminate them, there is in fact one that is capable of make them disappear while making your hair much softer and shinier.

To implement it, just open the pantry and take what you need. A definitely cheap and practical way to get smoother hair, without split ends and with a very special light. After seeing how to counter them thanks to coconut oilfrom today you can in fact fix it even more easily.

Here are the two ingredients that will help you get rid of split ends

To have perfect and easy to style hair, one of the fundamental requirements is the absence of split ends. In fact, when they are present, the hair is more difficult to comb, less pleasant to see and usually frizzier. To solve the problem, you can combine two ingredients that you surely have at home and which are extra virgin olive oil and honey. In addition to being cheap, these two ingredients are rich in beneficial properties, they are green and work even better than others that cost a lot and promise more than they deliver.

By mixing them together (three teaspoons of oil and three teaspoons of honey, to be increased according to the volume and length of the hair) you will in fact create a natural remedy capable of effectively counteracting the much-hated split ends. Once the mix is ​​ready, which must be quite creamy, so as not to run, you just need to wash your hair and apply it on all the lengths, insisting, of course, on the ends. When you’re done, (you can also use it only on the tips if you want) you will have to wait about half an hour then rinse your hair. These will immediately be softer and easier to manage.

To prevent honey from making your hair sticky, you can use a mild shampoo to apply after the first rinse. For the rest you can proceed as usual, using a conditioner (preferably organic) and edoing your usual styling. You’ll notice the difference already while you’re styling because your hair will immediately be softer thanks to the restructuring power of honey.