with leaner and more efficient Agency reform

Printable version

Press release no. 57

Press release date 15 November 2023

Aifa, Minister Schillaci: with the reform, the Agency is leaner and more efficient

“With the Agreement sanctioned in the State-Regions Conference, we are launching a new AIFA season through a more streamlined and efficient regulatory, regulatory and administrative framework aimed at simplifying and accelerating drug approval processes. This reform, after twenty years, gives Italians a more modern AIFA ready to make therapeutic innovations available to citizens”.

This is what the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, declares.

The reform provides for the abolition of the role of the general director while the President, appointed by the Minister of Health, in agreement with the Regions, assumes legal responsibility for the agency and chairs the Board of Directors. The administrative director and the scientific technical director are established. The Technical-Scientific Commission and the Prices and Refunds Committee are abolished and replaced by the Scientific-Economic Commission.

