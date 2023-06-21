With less smart working more stress to balance work-family – Couple life

With less smart working, more stress to balance work and family © ANSA

In the last 10 years, the way in which citizens see the figure of the psychologist has changed: for 53% of Italians, the image of these professionals in society has improved and 80% believe that they have a role in reducing stress or unease. A stress that seems to be growing mainly due to the difficulty in balancing home and work, also following the reduction of smart working. These are the results that emerge from the survey ‘The role of psychologists according to the Italians’, carried out by the Piepoli Institute and presented to the General States of the profession, organized in Rome by the Council of Psychologists’ Orders (Cnop).

Compared to the survey carried out in April, the share of those who have resorted to a psychologist is growing (they are 23%, +6%) and of those who, faced with a problem, would face it by resorting to a professional (53%, +6 %). “The decisive role of the Psychological Bonus is confirmed, known by 7 out of 10 – explains Livio Gigliuto, executive president of the Piepoli Institute – whose notoriety has grown by 18% in one year: more than one Italian out of two (56%) believes which could push him to turn to an expert, if he needs it”. Furthermore, over 90% would like a psychologist at school and in hospitals, but a large majority would also like it in places of sport and work.

The Stressometer contained in the survey also reveals that the stress perceived by Italians is slightly decreasing compared to that detected at the beginning of the war in Ukraine but increasingly correlated to the working situation, as stated by 18% of the interviewees. In particular, the difficulties of reconciling work and family increase by 5%, especially in the 35-54 age group (among whom it is considered a problem by 2 out of 10 people): in fact, this is the “most affected by returning to the office after more intense phases of smart working”, explains Gigliuto.

“More and more Italians are turning to our profession – explains the president of Cnop Davide Lazzari -. When asked what a psychologist does, the most frequent answer is it helps people to live better, as 39% of them believe and in in particular 54% in the 18-34 age group”.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

