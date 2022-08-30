Three hundred students from all over Italy will reach Foggia on August 30 to ensure a secure career in the medical field. At the Città del Cinema, in fact, national tests are scheduled for 6 September to enroll in the single-cycle master’s degree course in Medicine and Surgery and you have to be prepared.

The simulations of these ministerial tests are organized by a cutting-edge international company, which is based in Foggia. It is called Medcampus and was born right in the capital of Dauno by Leonardo Vaghaye from Foggia, who every year allows hundreds of children to brilliantly pass the admission tests to Medicine and Surgery, but also to Dentistry, Veterinary and Health Professions. All this thanks to an innovative method of online but interactive lessons in logic, biology, chemistry, physics and mathematics.

An example? At the admission test at the San Raffaele in Milan, in the last session, among the first ten students admitted, no less than 5 had studied with the Medcampus method and this happens with the ministerial tests to access all Italian universities. Compared to other preparation schools, the Foggia Institute is able to offer a personalized path based on the level of preparation of each child. August 30 will be the day of simulations of the real test of September 6 and more and more young people reach Foggia every year, because the method is innovative, but above all effective.