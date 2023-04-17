Home » With new products – DERMASENCE Chrono retare for dry, mature skin during and after the menopause
Health

With new products – DERMASENCE Chrono retare for dry, mature skin during and after the menopause

by admin
With new products – DERMASENCE Chrono retare for dry, mature skin during and after the menopause

Münster – The hormone balance is directly related to the skin and its physiology, which means that skin changes occur when the menopause occurs. It is more prone to dryness, becomes thinner and the antioxidant protection is reduced. Epidermally there is a decreasing barrier function and an increasing transepidermal water loss (TEWL), dermally reduced hydration.

But: Every skin is different and so the menopause manifests itself individually in every woman. The following changes can be seen:

  • Increasing transepidermal water loss
  • Reduced skin renewal rate, so wounds heal more slowly
  • Declining antioxidant protection
  • Declining collagen and elastin content and synthesis (elastosis)
  • Atrophic (thinning) skin

With the DERMASENCE Chrono retare system care (post) menopausal skin is optimally cared for. The care products counteract the reduced collagen and hyaluronic acid synthesis. Get to know the three new products in the care range for skin during and after the menopause.

DERMASENCE Chrono retare anti-aging day care with SPF 50

Die DERMASENCE Chrono retare anti-aging day care with SPF 50 prevents skin aging processes with the high sun protection and counteracts dark spots with niacinamide. Skin that is dehydrated and lacking in fat, as is often the case during the menopause, is hydrated. The formulation helps the skin to bind moisture and maintain the skin’s structure and density. The texture with shea butter has a matting effect and is easy to spread.

DERMASENCE Chrono retare Restructuring anti-aging emulsion

The silky texture has a hydrating effect with hyaluronic acid and strengthens connective tissue. The light formulation melts into the skin and the soft-focus effect ensures a matt finish in the morning. Plant extracts rich in polyphenols counteract the breakdown of collagen and elastin. Vitamin E counteracts oxidative stress. The DERMASENCE Chrono retare Restructuring anti-aging emulsion is ideal for dehydrated and lipid-poor skin.

See also  Did T-Rex have lips?
DERMASENCE Chrono retare Anti-Aging-Nachtpflege

Our skin regenerates overnight. A rich texture for the night is therefore an advantage, especially during the menopause, when the skin is dehydrated and lacking in fat. The DERMASENCE Chrono retare Anti-Aging-Nachtpflege prevents loss of elasticity with herbal power and stimulates collagen synthesis with schizophyllan. The contained moisture complex with hyaluronic acid and glycerin ensures long-lasting moisture. The reduced resistance of mature skin is rebuilt and supported with antioxidants and vitamins.

Systematic healthy skin – against all signs of skin aging with DERMASENCE Chrono retare. The system care supports demanding skin, for the needs of (post-) menopausal skin with herbal power. Find out more about the care series at www.dermasence.de/produkte/chrono-retare

Would you like to continue your education?

In the DERMASENCE Academy Exciting content on the subject of “menopause” is available. For example, take part in the e-learning “Hormones and the skin: The menopause and its influence on the aging process”. We are happy.

You may also like

Two tons of cocaine at sea, record seizure...

Masks in the ward, the obligation expires at...

Internet addiction: here are the 102 centers where...

Corona vaccines have prevented 1 million deaths in...

Catherine Spaak, how she died and illness/ Three...

Sickness benefit 2023: what it is and when...

Hemophilia, gene therapy on the way but assistance...

Medicines from blood: life-saving biopharmaceuticals

Moscow sentences dissident Kara-Murza to 25 years –...

Why is there always that bad smell in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy