With RNA interference against tropical mosquitoes

Mosquitoes from tropical regions are also spreading in Central Europe. Not only are they annoying, they can also transmit dangerous infectious diseases. For example, the Zika and West Nile viruses as well as the causative agents of dengue and yellow fever have been detected in these species.

A team of Gießen and Frankfurt scientists from the LOEWE Center for Translational Biodiversity Genomics and partner institutions has found a way to fight the invasive insects effectively and in an environmentally friendly way. The aim is to set up a kind of fire brigade against tropical diseases that are transmitted by the Asian tiger mosquito, the Japanese bush mosquito and the yellow fever mosquito.

Andreas Vilcinskas, head of the Bioresources branch at the Fraunhofer Institute for Molecular Biology and Applied Ecology in Giessen, is coordinating the establishment of this intervention force. In his view, if nothing is done, the question is not whether tropical diseases will spread in Germany, only when.

Native mosquitoes could become carriers

There is already a stable tiger mosquito population in Hesse. In addition, there is a risk that native mosquito species would also become disease vectors. In the summer of 2019, the first five cases of West Nile fever transmitted by mosquitoes in eastern Germany became known, and more in the years that followed. Dengue and yellow fever are spreading north from the Mediterranean region.

Vilcinskas points out that combating invasive mosquito species, which prefer to lay their larvae in standing water, is not only a technical but also a socio-political challenge. New laws and regulations as part of the federal government’s insect protection action program limit the use of pesticides. And a large part of the population rejects the release of genetically modified mosquitoes. But how can people then be protected from the widespread spread of tropical diseases?

The researchers have an idea of ​​how nature conservation and the protection of human health can be reconciled. First, they want to monitor the spread of mosquitoes and the viruses they transmit using genetic analysis of water samples. For this monitoring, they have already sequenced the genomes of several immigrated mosquito species in order to develop methods that quickly enable reliable detection. “That’s the fire alarm,” says Vilcinskas.

Natural mechanism for population reduction

In the second step, RNA interference is used, the fire brigade, so to speak. “The mosquito larvae are provided with food that contains modified double-stranded ribonucleic acids, dsRNA for short. This is otherwise only produced by viruses and triggers a breakdown mechanism in which the respective genes are down-regulated. This natural mechanism should now be used to switch off genes in mosquitoes that are important for their survival,” explains the entomologist.

“The dsRNA molecules can be produced so precisely that they only act against one species and do not endanger other insects or humans. There are no toxic residues when they are broken down.” The active ingredient can be applied across the board as a spray, just like previous pesticides. So far there have apparently been no political or social objections to this method.

Huge potential

However, patience is required during development. Vilcinskas expects a development time of three to five years until the drug is ready for use. “From a scientific point of view, this is the Champions League,” he clarifies.

Vilcinskas ascribes huge potential to RNA interference, for the discovery of which the two US scientists Andrew Fire and Craig Mello received the Nobel Prize in Medicine in 2006. In his view, it is excellent for controlling organisms that transmit pathogens. The method is also promising for agriculture and, in view of the increasing bans on pesticides, a control option against pests.

Act in time

The researchers want to develop their method to market maturity in Europe. However, approval is difficult because there is no special procedure for this, explains Vilcinskas. The criteria for classic chemical preparations do not apply, especially from the safety point of view. In this case, research is further ahead than the European authorities. In the USA, the world‘s first approval as a spray against the Colorado potato beetle is underway.

“Global trade and climate change are bringing new diseases to us. That is not to be shaken. But there is hope when it comes to fighting it,” says Andreas Vilcinskas, referring to RNA interference. “It is crucial that we act in good time and not only when the child has fallen into the well.”

