When hard water dries, it creates water stains and chalky deposits on the shower stall. You know how difficult it can be to remove these stains from the glass doors. We explain how to descale the shower cubicle and keep the annoying limescale deposits at bay.

Descale the shower cubicle: With simple home remedies

Everyone knows the problem: the bathroom is cleaned and the limescale reappears the next day. Whether made of plastic or glass, the shower walls are very susceptible to limescale deposits. We share with you the best cleaning tips and home remedies to prevent the limescale deposits and get a sparkling shower stall. These methods are just as effective and sometimes even work better than commercial cleaning products. They are ideal for people on a tight budget or for those who want to avoid harsh chemicals when cleaning.

Clean with white vinegar

Use white vinegar to descale your shower stall as the acid in the vinegar will dissolve the mineral deposits.

First, boil the vinegar and take the pot to the bathroom. Let it cool down a bit.

Use rubber gloves while descaling the shower stall to protect yourself.

Dip paper towels in the warm vinegar and place them on the glass doors so they stick. Leave them on for 30-60 minutes, making sure to keep them wet with vinegar the entire time.

Clean the shower cubicle with vinegar and washing-up liquid

You can remove limescale stains from your shower walls by making a cleaning solution of one part water, one part vinegar, and one tablespoon of dish soap.

Mix well and spray onto the shower walls, faucets, doors and anywhere else that has limescale deposits.

Leave the solution on for about 20 minutes and scrub with a sponge. For particularly stubborn spots, use a brush with soft bristles.

Finally, rinse with clear water and repeat the process if necessary.

If you use this shower spray daily after showering without rinsing it off, then a thorough cleaning of the shower stall will not be necessary as often.

Remove the limescale deposits with vinegar and baking soda

If your shower doors have very stubborn limescale stains that vinegar won’t remove, it might be time to add baking soda.

Adding baking soda to the vinegar gives it some strength and really gets into the stain. You need the following ingredients to mix in a cup:

360 ml white vinegar

140 g Backpulver

sponge or brush

microfiber cloth

Application:

Heat the vinegar in the microwave and pour it over the baking soda. It should be a paste and not a liquid mixture.

Rub the paste onto the shower stall with a sponge or brush.

Then rinse with warm water and wipe with a microfiber cloth.

Descale the shower cubicle: With lemon or citric acid

If the strong smell of vinegar bothers you, use a solution of warm water and citric acid.

Mix 1 tablespoon of citric acid with 100 ml of water and apply the solution to the stained area. Leave it on for 10 minutes and rinse off with warm water.

Or use a fresh lemon to clean the glass doors without leaving any residue and say goodbye to those annoying streaks.

Cut the lemon in half, dip the cut side in baking soda, and then rub it on the glass surface. The acid from the lemon reacts with the baking soda to form a foam.

Once the jar is clean, you can rub it with some lemon oil. The oil repels the water so it doesn’t dry on the glass.

However, cleaning the shower stall with citric acid or vinegar is not a good option for owners of natural stone tiles. These substances can cause discoloration and micro-damage to the surface of marble, granite or travertine. So if you have even one stone element in the shower, you better avoid citric acid and vinegar.

How to avoid limescale deposits?

It is always better to prevent limescale build-up in your shower than to fight it later.

If you have hard water that causes limescale, you should use a water softener. This is a device that filters the water, reducing the minerals it contains and slowing down the build-up in the shower.

If you don’t have the budget for a water softener, keep a spray bottle of vinegar in the shower and spray the glass doors after each use. Then dry the glass with a cloth.

Wipe down the shower walls with a squeegee or microfiber cloth after each use to prevent hard water stains and keep your glass looking fresh and clear between cleanings.