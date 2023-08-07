With smart data, sports scientists want to improve the quality of life of patients

Mainz – Sports medicine at JGU is involved in two projects led by the University Medical Center Mainz – digital assistance system, supported by artificial intelligence, is intended to improve the quality of life of patients:

Regular, well-dosed physical activity can significantly improve the quality of life for sick people. Cancer patients in particular usually benefit from moderate physical activity, but patients often have neither access to appropriate offers nor the time capacity or physical fitness to be able to train meaningfully. Sports Medicine at Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz (JGU) is investigating under the direction of Prof. Dr. dr Against this background, Perikles Simon how, with the help of digital assistance such as wearables and mobile apps, combined with secure data transfer and modern methods of data analysis, physical activity can be promoted in the living environment of the patients and thus the quality of life of those affected can be increased. “With our smart data concept, we want to use the digital possibilities to directly support the sick person on the one hand and the sports therapist on the other,” says Barlo Hillen, research associate in the Department of Sports Medicine, Prevention and Rehabilitation at JGU. The department is involved in two research projects that are managed by the University Medical Center Mainz: the BMBF project DECIDE and the EU project RELEVIUM.

Taking care of the well-being of patients with algorithms and smartwatches

A general goal of Mainz sports medicine is to optimally control the physical stress for patients as well as for athletes. Sick people should be supported in dealing with their illness better, improving their personal well-being and increasing their ability to cope with everyday tasks or maintaining it as the illness progresses. The DECIDE project – short for “Decentralized Digital Environment for Consultation, Data Integration, Decision Making and Patient Empowerment” – aims in particular to improve the quality of care for people with colon cancer, lung cancer and depression in the rural regions of Rhineland-Palatinate. Networking and communication between those involved – these are regional hospitals, doctors, self-help groups and scientific partners – should directly benefit the patients.

For this purpose, sports medicine will develop intelligent digital assistance systems in cooperation with the Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Mathematics in order to control the physical stress in everyday life of patients simply and via an app, in a personalized way. A smartwatch is then used to record heart rate and the number of steps, among other things, but also the subjective perception of stress and pain. Via a feedback loop, the sports scientists can use an algorithm to individually adjust the training recommendation every week based on an automated data analysis. “In previous projects, the evaluation of training protocols and the creation of training plans was done by hand. That was very time consuming. The digital tools could now carry out these manual steps in an increasingly automated manner, thereby increasing efficiency,” says Barlo Hillen. Depending on the personal situation, the recommendations include light strength training, endurance training such as brisk walking or interval running units as well as coordination and mobility training. Everything can be done in the living environment. Potential logistical or financial barriers to participation in the training can thus be at least minimized.

In addition to the facilities of the University Medical Center Mainz and Sports Medicine, the Fraunhofer Institute for Industrial Mathematics ITWM and MCS Data Labs GmbH in Berlin are also involved in DECIDE. DECIDE is currently in the test phase with healthy volunteers. The Federal Ministry of Education and Research (BMBF) is funding the project with 5.5 million euros as part of its digitization strategy.

RELEVIUM: Maintaining the best possible quality of life for patients with pancreatic cancer

The EU project RELEVIUM wants to contribute to improving the quality of life of patients with advanced pancreatic cancer. Pain and uncontrollable weight loss are to be reduced through highly personalized strategies for diet, physical activity and pain management – in addition to chemotherapy. In particular, the monitoring of sarcopenia, nutrition, physical activity and pain perception in everyday life of those affected should be improved by digital assistance including automated evaluation algorithms. Here, the Sports Medicine department not only supports the proportion of physical activity, but also the entire project consortium in the planning and implementation of a randomized controlled study in five clinical centers in Europe and in the analysis of the extensive data collected.

“We want to prove an effect and show that the patients are strengthened by the digital tools and that their quality of life increases,” says Barlo Hillen, describing the objective. With regard to physical activity, the training is organized in a similar way to DECIDE, but adapted to the patient group with pancreatic cancer. Pancreatic cancer has the lowest survival rate of any cancer and is responsible for 95,000 deaths in the EU each year.

The RELEVIUM consortium consists of 18 partners from ten countries, including major European clinics and cancer centers in Belgium, Estonia, France and Israel. The European research network is headed by Prof. Dr. Markus Möhler from the I. Medical Clinic and Polyclinic of the University Medicine Mainz. The project started on September 1, 2022 with a feasibility study with sick and healthy volunteers and will run until 2026. EU funding will amount to around six million euros over this period.

About the university medicine of the Johannes Gutenberg University Mainz

The University Medical Center of the Johannes Gutenberg University of Mainz is the only medical institution providing supramaximal care in Rhineland-Palatinate and an internationally recognized scientific location. It comprises more than 60 clinics, institutes and departments that work together across disciplines and treat more than 320,000 inpatients and outpatients every year. Highly specialized patient care, research and teaching form an inseparable unit at the Mainz University Medical Center. More than 3,500 medical and dental students as well as around 700 specialists in a wide range of healthcare, commercial and technical professions are trained here. With around 8,700 employees, the Mainz University Medical Center is also one of the largest employers in the region and an important driver of growth and innovation. Further information on the Internet at www.unimedizin-mainz.de.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

