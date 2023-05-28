with stagnant waters there are health risks; the reasons » ILMETEO.it

Flood in Emilia Romagna: with Stagnant Waters there are health risks; the reasons

Stagnant waters in Emilia Romagna after the flood

In fact, we are talking about stagnant waters which are contaminated by the presence of sewage, waste and animal carcasses which may be the cause of bacterial infections and the increase of viruses and mosquitoes.

As it also reports skytg24 the mayor of Conselice, Paola Pula, signed an ordinance requiring citizens of still flooded areas to leave their homes for sanitation reasons. This measure was agreed due to the difficulties in disposing of water.

Furthermore, with regard to the topic taken into consideration, the professor of Clinical Microbiology of the University of Salento intervened, Francis Broccoliwho stated: “There are immediate risks, such as infections directly carried by contaminated water, and others preparing for the arrival of the heat, in particular the possible increase in populations of virus-carrying mosquitoes“. “Compared to other natural disasters, floods have one more problem in terms of hygienic-sanitary risks because microorganisms capable of favoring the transmission of infections can be found in water contaminated by faeces from sewers and animal carcasses“, adds the expert.

In short, there are infections that can occur immediately, due to contact with contaminated water with small wounds or grazes. In addition, spores can also penetrate clostridium tetani, or the tetanus-carrying bacterium. A slight laceration of the skin is sufficient to become infected. For this reason, passive immunoprophylaxis against tetanus or the tetanus vaccine is advisable.