With the 2-step method you can reduce stress by 70 percent

According to sociologist Hartmut Rosa, stress in society has increased. “We are dealing with the perceived pressure of what we supposedly have to do and achieve because the horizon of possibility has become ever larger,” said Rosa in an interview with the “Süddeutsche Zeitung” (weekend). “We could actually answer emails at any time, reestablish contacts… The perceived to-do list is exploding.”

The sociologist sees one reason for this in the constant availability of the Internet and cell phones. In the past, for example, professional expectations were ignored when you were at home. “Nowadays, it’s much easier to carry out private communication in the office, too. You can’t put anything on standby anymore, even when you’re on vacation.”

More and more stress and at the same time traditional security has been lost

At the same time, traditional securities such as family, job or religion have lost their binding power. The feeling of having an anchor in the world has been lost. “I think there are simply no safe spaces left where we know: This is where we have arrived, this is where we can just be,” says Rosa. Modern people have to work through everything performatively.

The sociologist who teaches at the University of Jena describes a day when there are no pressures to increase or accelerate as perfect in an original sense. “So not: What I do now has to be better, nicer, more innovative. But: I feel an inner connection, as if life is flowing through me, but I am not just a passive recipient.”

Expert reveals: In 2 simple steps you can reduce acute stress by up to 70 percent

If you need a very specific recommendation for action to reduce stress, you can use the tip of our FOCUS online expert Dr. Frederik Hümmeke. The behavior expert recommends this „Response-Ability“-Methode . “It reliably reduces stress by up to 70 percent. “That’s enough to keep us from losing our heads, because acute stress massively limits our cognitive abilities,” he says.

The method works in two steps :

To name : “To do this, you need to know what emotions and reactions you feel in a stressful situation. People experience stress reactions very differently from person to person. Some people feel it as a tingling sensation in their hands, others as a cramp in their stomach or feel increased sweating. When you feel your specific reaction, go outside and say to yourself, ‘Oh, look. A stress reaction.’ As soon as you name your stressful situation as such, your stress reaction decreases by up to 30 percent.”

Reassessment : “In the second step, reassessing the reactions you perceived as negative, you say to yourself: ‘Great, a stress reaction, I can now tackle the issue with the activation energy.’ Ask yourself: ‘How is the situation an opportunity? When can good come from this?’ The positive assessment reduces the stress system by up to 40 percent more.”

The special thing: “Both effects arise from a neurophysiological necessity,” says the behavior expert. “That means the method works without you having to believe in it. Just try it.”

