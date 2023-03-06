Home Health With the 60-second rule, you move more in everyday life
After a hard day, the sofa seems more tempting than sports or at least a walk outside? Understandable. But it’s actually quite easy to improve your fitness with minimal effort. A study by Boston University shows how it’s done.

Getting physically fit and feeling really good again – that’s what many people aim to do on a regular basis. But all beginnings are known to be difficult. Hours of training are not required. In a study, experts from Boston University examined how little exercise is enough to get fitter.

This is how much Germans sit on average

According to the NDR, Germans sit around seven and a half hours a day – experts find this to be clearly too much. More exercise in everyday life is not about suddenly doing high-performance sports. Even the smallest physical activity can make the body feel better.

Movement not only releases happiness hormones in the body. Exercise can also bring relief from high blood pressure, back pain or even diabetes.

What are the consequences of “sitting sickness”?

Pain in the back, a tense neck or water in the legs – these are just a few of the consequences of sitting forever. The metabolism also slows down during sedentary activities, so that obesity or vascular diseases can occur, among other things.

Movement study brings amazing results

Conscious breaks and more exercise in everyday life are usually difficult to accommodate in a tight schedule. The researchers from Boston University examined 2,000 people – and the results are clear: in fact, every second of exercise a day has a significant impact on physical fitness.

Just one minute of exercise that gets your heart pumping is a step in the right direction.

60-second rule for more movement in everyday life

The exciting thing about the study: According to the researchers, one minute of moderate exercise is enough to compensate for around 14 minutes of sitting. If you sit for almost 8 hours a day, you would have to move about 35 minutes a day to compensate for the sitting workload.

Anyone who has problems implementing this half hour in everyday life should initially stick to the 60-second trick – get up once an hour and move actively for a minute.

More exercise in everyday life: That’s how it works

If you want to move more, it doesn’t have to be an endurance run. A walk in the fresh air, taking the stairs in the office instead of the elevator, or walking around a bit while on the phone help to get the circulation going.

If you take a few more steps every day (or stand, by the way), you will feel fitter over time and can slowly increase the amount of exercise and integrate it more into everyday life. For starters, 60 seconds more exercise is enough to make the body feel better.

