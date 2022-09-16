Home Health With the birth of the first child, men’s brains shrink
With the birth of the first child, men’s brains shrink

With the birth of the first child, men’s brains shrink

A new arrival in the family brings many changes. For new mothers, of course, they also affect the body. What about new dads instead? One might think that very little changes physically for them, but it does not: a new international study published in the journal Cerebral Cortex has identified characteristic changes in the brain structure of men following the birth of their first child, and in particular a reduction gray matter in key areas of the brain.

