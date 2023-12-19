With the Brain Care Score you can reduce your risk of stroke and dementia

The number of people suffering from dementia will increase dramatically in the next few years. Because the biggest risk factor for this is age. The risk of stroke also increases with age. According to the German Stroke Aid, 80 percent of these occur in people aged 60 and over. Those who don’t die from it are often dependent on therapies and aids afterwards. These are frightening numbers that give no hope for a good life in old age.

The twelve points in the Brain Care Score that matter

Nevertheless, both strokes and dementia are not an inevitable fate. The risk factors for both can be significantly reduced through a healthy lifestyle.

That’s why scientists at the McCane Center for Brain Health in Massachusetts developed the so-called Brain Care Score. This is a questionnaire in which various questions relating to the following twelve health categories must be answered. These are:

Blood pressure

blood sugar

cholesterol

Body Mass Index

Nutrition

Alcohol

Smoke

Endurance training

Sleep

Stress

Social contacts

meaning of life

You can also find the detailed questionnaire for the Brain Care Score here

Higher scores reduce the risk of stroke and dementia by up to 59 percent

Each question on the twelve health categories is worth 0 to 3 points – a total of 21 points can be achieved. Those who achieve a higher score in the test therefore have a lower risk of dementia and strokes as they get older.

The corresponding study, which was published on the science platform “Frontiers”, states:

dementia

A just around five points higher Brain Care Score is over with one

59 percent lower risk of dementia

among those under 50 years of age.

In the 50 to 59 year old age group, the risk was around

And for those who were older than 59, the rate was

an 8 percent lower risk.

stroke

When it comes to strokes, a score that was just five points higher resulted in a

48 percent lower risk

in people under 50.

In the 50 to 59 age group, the risk of stroke was around

For those over 59 years old

Improving Brain Score values ​​also improves overall health

These are significant values ​​that show that brain health can be improved with individual measures. “Patients and physicians can start focusing on improving their Brain Care Scores today, and the good news is that improving these elements also brings overall health benefits,” says lead author Jonathan Rosand and co-founder of the McCance Center for Brain Health and professor of neurology at Harvard Medical School in a press release.

Components of the Brain Care Score include recommendations from the American Heart Association’s Life’s Essential Eight for cardiovascular health, as well as many modifiable risk factors for common cancers, he explains. “What is good for the brain is good for the heart and the rest of the body,” concludes Rosand.

Data from over 400,000 subjects evaluated for the Brain Scare Score

To develop the Brain Care Score, the researchers evaluated data from almost 400,000 test subjects aged 40 to 69 years from the United Kingdom Biobank. They were recruited between 2006 and 2010. During the follow-up period of over twelve years, over 5,000 developed dementia and over 7,000 suffered a stroke.

However, the effect of the Brain Care Score for the individual test subjects was only examined at a single point in time. “We have every reason to believe that improving your Brain Care Score over time will significantly reduce your risk of ever developing a stroke or dementia,” but emphasizes Rosand.

The twelve risk factors for the development of dementia

There are twelve risk factors for the development of dementia. According to Alzheimer Research Initiative eV. are these:

Lack of exercise Head injuries Alcohol Fine dust pollution Low education Overweight High blood pressure Impaired hearing Smoking Diabetes Depression Lack of social contacts

The main risk factors for stroke

The German Stroke Aid lists largely the same factors as dementia as risk factors for strokes. There are also factors such as:

Stress Arteriosclerosis – fat and calcium deposits in the blood vessels Carotid stenosis – narrowing of the carotid arteries supplying the brain due to arteriosclerosis

