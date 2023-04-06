In Tuscany there is only one local health authority. In Veneto there are nine. In Lombardy the healthcare companies are called Asst, elsewhere they are called Ats, in the south they are called provincial companies. In Friuli Venezia Giulia there are unique companies, within which hospitals, universities and local structures are coordinated. Then the Veneto started the complementary training of the Oss, the social welfare assistants, while in Campania the basic psychologist was established, while in Lombardy there is none. And one could go on and on in an attempt to prove that, limited to Healthcare, differentiated autonomy already exists, and how. And the effects of healthcare federalism, which has existed since 1992 and provides that the Regions are responsible for managing healthcare, are there for all to see: just read the latest data from Agenas, the agency headed by the Ministry of Health and monitors the activity of the individual regions, with regard to the Lea, i.e. the essential levels of assistance.

Therefore, the Lea are the minimum performances and services – in terms of prevention, district and hospital assistance -, which the National Health Service is obliged to provide to all citizens, free of charge or with a co-payment fee. It is the Regions that must organize themselves in such a way as to guarantee an adequate service for everyone, so that, from Palermo to Milan, the NHS is universal and treatments are the same for everyone. That, at least, would be the goal, because nand the facts Emilia-Romagna, Tuscany, Veneto, Piedmont and Lombardy manage to satisfy at least 87 per cent of the minimum levels of assistance, the regions of central Italy, plus Liguria and Trento reach them but not fully, and instead the regions are deeply backward southern regions.

In other words, Italian healthcare is unequal. And the novelty is that, with the introduction of the Calderoli Law Decree on differentiated autonomy, the situation will worsen further because the Regions will be able to ask for even more autonomy in the health sector, especially with respect to the compensation provided for nursing and medical staff. But let’s go in order.

With the approval by the Council of Ministers of the Calderoli bill on differentiated autonomy, the process has begun which should lead the Regions to request and obtain greater legislative independence in the management of 23 matters which, today, are the responsibility of the State. Inside there is everything, from school to energy, professions and food, ports and savings banks, support for innovation and public finance, up to health protection.

From the trade unions to the doctors’ category acronyms, all have expressed a negative opinion regarding the extension of autonomy to a delicate issue such as health care. Really the Ministry of Health itself has declared that it would be better to keep the ministry in charge of an addressing role.

While the Gimbe Foundation, an independent body that deals with analysis of the economic sustainability of the National Health Service, has produced an entire dossier on the issue, describing a nightmare scenario (for the quality of life of citizens of the most disadvantaged regions) if differentiated autonomy was also confirmed for healthcare: “The failure to achieve the Lea in many regions, despite decades of attempts to rebalance, confirms how much health inequality is already a current phenomenon”, comments Nino Cartabellotta, president of Gimbe, who continues: «Consequently, the implementation of the greater autonomy required by the Regions with the best health performances will amplify the inequalities of a NHS, today universalistic and fair only on paper. The founding principles of the NHS have already dissolved without any recourse to differentiated autonomy and differentiated regionalism will end up by normatively and irreversibly legitimizing the gap between North and South, violating the constitutional principle of equality of citizens in the right to health protection”. .

For Cartabellotta, the only possible solution is to eliminate health matters from the list of competences at the center of the autonomy process.

Indeed, the heart of the problem is understanding how it will be possible to finance the less prosperous regions if the North keeps for itself the money collected from its taxes. To understand, how will Abruzzo, Calabria, Campania, Lazio, Molise, Puglia and Sicily fill the gap that exists today without the funds from the richest regions? And then, already today public health expenditure stands at around 2,147 euros per capita, but the distribution between Regions is already quite diversified: it ranges from 2,186 euros for the Veneto to two thousand euros for Campania and Sicily. And with autonomy this diversification will continue to increase.

The most painful point of the Calderoli bill concerns the possibility, for each region, of remunerating the staff independently. Today all Regions have difficulty recruiting doctors and nurses, and if Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia-Romagna increase the wages of their white coats from 60 to 100 euros per hour, it is clear that there will be a real mass migration of from the most depressed areas to the richest ones, something that already happens, but it is calmed by the fact that the salaries of doctors are more or less the same throughout Italy.

Soon after, the phenomenon of medical mobility will intensify, with an even more massive pilgrimage of citizens from the south in search of adequate treatment in the north. Financially it will be a disaster, because the regions most lacking in terms of services pay financial compensation to the regions where patients choose to be treated: according to calculations by the Court of Auditors, 13 regions, almost all in the South, have accumulated a debt of 14 billion to the northern regions (where southerners choose to be treated).

But it will be equally disastrous from the point of view of the material sustainability of the healthcare facilities in Northern Italy, which are barely able to respond to the requests for assistance of their citizens and, with differentiated autonomy, risk having to take charge of the healthcare of the patients from all over Italy. That’s right, differentiated autonomy could chain the regions of the South even more to the health dependence of the hospitals of the North.