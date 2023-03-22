Wuppertal – Barmenia Krankenversicherung AG, Wuppertal, has the digital placement platform with the Cologne-based company builder Excubate to eat launched and thus complements its activities in the care market with another offer. “to eat ideally complements our commitment in the growth field of care because it addresses the supply side of the labor market, a core problem in care,” states Andreas Eurich, CEO of Barmenia.

The mediation platform to eat aims to bring those in need of care (and their relatives) together with suitable caregivers. The digital model helps to streamline processes to such an extent that there is financial added value for the independent, foreign caregivers compared to the usual agency model.

Due to the demographic change is not only the lack of caresmallcreate a massive problem. People who want to remain in their own four walls in old age often not only need medical care and nursing, but often also support with household chores or simply someone who lives in the household – especially if their own family cannot afford this. The offer of foreign, often Eastern European caregivers (also called 24-hour live-ins) is then an important cornerstone in the social network of elderly care. However, this area is also often viewed critically. Because the remuneration often gets little to the caregivers because placement agencies are interposed. But also because supervisors are often not remunerated according to their hourly performance. Fairer and more transparent conditions for caregivers are intended to increase motivation and quality of care and thus ensure more personal and caring care for those being cared for.

“The mediation platform to eat This is exactly where it comes in,” explains Torsten Wohlrab, partner at Excubate. Excubate develops innovative, primarily digital business models, from the conception to the founding of the company to the operation and scaling of the respective business model. “We want fair payment for caregivers, as well as more transparency about their potential employment in Germany,” he explains to eat are placed work on an independent basis, and the digital placement process saves additional commissions. In the course of the matching process, significantly more mutual information can be exchanged via video and chat about the customer’s living conditions and need for support than in the agency model. This gives both sides more security.

The ennie team, which is backed by the specially founded CARE24 GmbH, ensures smooth placement and ensures that suitable and sufficiently qualified caregivers are available on the ennie platform ready. This applies to language skills as well as practical experience in caring for seniors. The contract itself is concluded between the care worker and the end customer. Raphael Wischnewsky, CARE24 Managing Director, attaches great importance to establishing fair, transparent and affordable care relationships with his team. “We’re on the right track and have already managed to place the first people back in place,” he reports, and hopes for even more caregivers in the future to eat to win. “to eat is a benefit,” he is certain, “for carers and for those in need of care and their families.”

