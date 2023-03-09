Home Health With the Covid infection, diabetes arrives 10 years earlier
Health

With the Covid infection, diabetes arrives 10 years earlier

by admin
With the Covid infection, diabetes arrives 10 years earlier

Covid as a potential detonator of type 2 diabetes. This is what emerges from research published in Jama Network Open which suggests that Sars-CoV-2 infection can increase the risk of diabetes, especially among the unvaccinated. Second Alan Kwan of the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles – first author of the study – it is possible that the infection functions as an accelerator of the disease in patients already at risk who, in the absence of Covid, would have developed the disease later.

See also  We Save The World Of The Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series In Today's GR Live - Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

You may also like

Data disaster at AfD and KBV

Ovarian cysts, causes and treatments: when you need...

“The construction site is already active after just...

Recognizing skin diseases through pictures: scabies, rashes &...

‘Ndrangheta, hit on the Piromalli gang: 49 arrested...

Water for human consumption: report on projects for...

Glaucoma, one out of two patients doesn’t know...

How much do cigarettes cost in Europe? Where...

Acute myeloid leukemia, cells engineered to reach the...

Zazzaroni on CorSport: “Pioli is the author of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy