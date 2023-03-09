Covid as a potential detonator of type 2 diabetes. This is what emerges from research published in Jama Network Open which suggests that Sars-CoV-2 infection can increase the risk of diabetes, especially among the unvaccinated. Second Alan Kwan of the Smidt Heart Institute at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles – first author of the study – it is possible that the infection functions as an accelerator of the disease in patients already at risk who, in the absence of Covid, would have developed the disease later.