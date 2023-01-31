Listen to the audio version of the article

“If we speed up the Regions that are already ahead today, it is natural that inequalities will increase even more and therefore the flight of patients to the North can only grow”. Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, has no doubts about the immediate effect on health of the reform of differentiated autonomy expected this week in the council of ministers. And he also underlines the risk of the “irreversibility” of such a reform with “unpredictable” long-term consequences and from which “there is no turning back”. «For this – is Cartabellotta’s invitation – Parliament must evaluate carefully. It is not a law to be approved hastily ».

What do the numbers of patient healthcare mobility say?

That the three Regions that today collect the most funds to treat patients in the South, namely Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia, are also those which, according to official monitoring, are part of the group of five Regions that best provide the Lea, i.e. the essential levels of assistance. In short, they guarantee better care.

And so what can happen?

That when autonomous instances are acquired, it is evident that these differences can only increase even more. Already today we are in fact in a selective universal health service that offers different treatments depending on the latitude, if we go even further we lose the universal principle.