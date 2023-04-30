With the Dukan diet you lose weight in a short time: but not all that glitters is gold. What’s behind it

The Dukan diet has been known for several years and around 2010 it was among the most followed in the world. However, following it for a long time can be risky for your health.

The references to the diet invented by Pierre Dukan they’re not only found in celebrity recommendations. Lauren Weisberger even mentions it in the novel “The Devil Wears Prada” where the tyrannical Miranda Priestly seems to follow her to the letter. The salient feature of the proposed diet is the abundance of protein-rich foods instead of carbohydrates. The diet promises quick results, but the fact that Dukan himself is disbarred should raise some questions.

The structure of this weight loss method consists of four phases in all: two to lose weight and two to stabilize it. The first phase is the most destabilizing as it involves strict consumption of proteins for about a week. Already at this level the first shortcomings are noticed because they are expected multivitamin supplements in addition to the fact that the body consumes body fat in a short time to obtain the energy it previously had from carbohydrates.

In phase two you start eating more vegetables besides oats to compensate for the lack of dietary fiber. Level three provides for the gradual addition of foods that were removed in the previous phases (bread, fruit, pasta…) and finally there is the last step, that of stabilization. At the end of the diet, only one day is left dedicated only to proteins.

Effects on the organism

Protein foods, if taken in large quantities, end up tiring the liver and kidneys especially because the amount of nitrogen to be eliminated grows considerably. Over time you are likely to run into cardiovascular problems precisely because the kidneys filter the blood but if they start to fail excess salts accumulate in circulation. To give the idea once it was precisely the diet rich in red meat that caused gout in the kings and nobles of the European courts.

Among the undesirable effects can also be noted a problem at the level ofbreath that becomes unpleasant and the same with regards to sweat. They can also arise digestion problems given that the fiber intake of the Dukan diet is low, with constipation and a sense of heaviness.

There are healthier alternatives to the Dukan diet where the diet is more varied and the stress on the body is reduced. In addition to the health problems it can bring, it is also about a monotonous diet and that tires easily.