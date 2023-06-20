With the heat increases the risk of kidney stones – Lifestyles

With the heat, the risk of kidney stones increases © ANSA

The chance of developing a kidney stone can increase during the summer months. But small dietary changes, along with adequate water intake, can help ward off the discomfort that comes with this painful condition. From an in-depth study of the UT Southwestern Medical Center come some useful suggestions. “Once you have had a kidney stone, the chances of having another one within the next 10 years go up to 50% – specifies Dr. Megan Bollner, of the Department of Urology – but many risk factors for recurring kidney stones are under our control and changing eating habits can make a big difference.” The doctor’s first recommendation to prevent stones from recurring is to drink more fluids to stay hydrated, which dilutes the urine so that crystals cannot clump into stones.

People who have had a kidney stone should drink at least 2 liters of water a day. Adding citrus juice, such as lemon or lime, to water can be helpful because it contains citrate, which binds to calcium to help block stone formation. Another strategy is to limit sodium intake: a diet rich in salt increases the amount of calcium in the urine, which can trigger kidney stones in predisposed people. It is also indicated to consume foods rich in calcium. It may seem counterintuitive when most kidney stones are partially composed of calcium, however a normal amount of calcium intake is essential for its regulation throughout the body. Suitable are for example dairy products, soy, beans and green vegetables such as cabbage and broccoli.

Limiting your intake of red meat, but also chicken, pork, fish and eggs can help, while boosting your intake of fruit and vegetables. Finally, monitor your intake of oxalate, which is found in healthy foods, such as spinach, beets, nuts, wheat germ, and soybeans, generally eat a varied diet and drink more water or eat a serving of dairy products when you consume rich foods. of oxalate.

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

]]>

]]>

Get the embed code

]]>

]]>

]]>

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

