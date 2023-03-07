TeDan Surgical Innovations

Sugar Land, Texas, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/

TeDan Surgical Innovations, Inc. (TSI), a global leader in surgical access systems, is pleased to announce the launch of TeDan Surgical Innovations GmbH (TSI GmbH), a new legal entity based in Germany, in response to growing demand and the to announce business expansion in the European region. TSI GmbH will serve as TSI’s EMEA headquarters under the direction of their newly appointed General Manager Markus Lanski, who joins the team with a wealth of industry knowledge after his tenure as General Manager and Chief Sales Marketing Officer at Realists Training Technologies GmbH.

“This new commercial structure launches a regional organization led by proven leaders with solid experience in spine and neurosurgery to drive our strategy as we continue to globalize and scale our business,” said Ed Asturias, Vice President of Business Development at TSI “I am confident that Markus’ proven track record of building strong, effective teams and his commitment to our vision will help us build understanding and customer support for the local market in the European region and beyond. “

The launch of TSI GmbH comes as part of TSI’s recent international expansion and growth potential in the European region. TSI GmbH was founded with the aim of enabling greater market proximity and closer, regional support and development for its business partners. TSI GmbH will also serve as a business development engine for the greater Middle East and Africa.

“I am thrilled to join the TeDan team and have the opportunity to lead TSI GmbH,” said Markus Lanski, General Manager of TSI GmbH. “TeDan is a company on the rise with a strong commitment to innovation and improvement patient outcomes. I look forward to contributing to the growth of the TeDan brand in EMEA.”

About TeDan Surgical Innovations

TSI is a global leader in surgical access systems with a specific focus in spine, neuro, orthopedic and cardiothoracic surgery. For more than fifteen years, TSI has been at the forefront of innovation in surgical access and instrumentation and is recognized by global industry leaders, educational institutions and thought leaders in clinics around the world. Its founders, with a combined market experience of more than 75 years, have driven successful initiatives that have resulted in profitable businesses.

Additional Information:

www.tedansurgical.com

