With the lockdown, the ability to perceive time has decreased – Lifestyles

With the lockdown, the ability to perceive time has decreased: this is what Daria Pawlak and Arash Sahraie of the University of Aberdeen argue, according to a study published in the journal Plos One.

Remembering when past events occurred becomes more difficult over time. Previous research has suggested that the pandemic has altered perceptions of time. Additionally, there have been clinical reports that patients seem less able to report an accurate history of their medical conditions.

To study the impact of the pandemic on the perception of time, the researchers conducted a survey involving 277 people who were asked to indicate the year in which some recent significant events occurred, such as the Brexit conclusion date or the Meghan Markle’s entry into the British royal family. Participants also completed standard assessments on levels of boredom, depression and resilience, and other aspects of mental health.

As expected, the more remote the event, the worse the memory one had of it. However, perceptions of events that occurred in 2021, one year before the survey, were just as inaccurate as that of events that occurred three or four years earlier. In other words, many participants had difficulty remembering events that coincided with the lockdown.

Additionally, participants who made more mistakes in timing events were also more likely to show higher levels of depression and anxiety. These results are similar to those obtained with prisoners.

The authors suggest that accurate recall of the timing of events requires an “anchorage” to life events, such as birthday parties and holidays, events that have been missed during lockdowns.

“Our study – write the authors – highlights an alteration of the temporal landscape during the pandemic. The limitations imposed during the pandemic have impoverished our temporal landscape, affecting the perception of time of events. We can remember that they happened, but we do not remember when”.