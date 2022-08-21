Home Health With the PlayStation 5, Amazon launches sales by reservation in Italy: how they work and how to use them
The PlayStation 5 is back on sale on Amazon Italy in the edition it includes even the video game Horizon Forbidden West (qui la nostra prova) a 559,99 eurobut this time, instead of having to hope that the order is fulfilled before a bot or scalper buys it, there is a new option: purchase by invitationwhich therefore officially lands in our country.

This is how Amazon tries to put a stop to speculation that characterized the debut of the PS5 and that cover many goods, including limited edition footwear, graphics cards, watches and other much desired but scarcely available items. Lately, and for any highly anticipated product, the script was the same: the object went on sale on the Internet and after a few seconds it was no longer availableonly to pop up for sale at crazy prices on eBay and other platforms dedicated to collectors.

Here’s how it works now: By entering the product page, customers must make an invitation requestif this is accepted you will receive an email with instructions to complete the purchase within 72 hours.

However, Amazon specified that “to ensure that as many authentic customers as possible can purchase this highly sought-after item, we sell it by invitation” and that “not all requests will be accepted”.

