With the quick recipe it works!

Aronia liqueur is a delicious and nutritious drink made from the fruits of the aronia tree. Many people believe that adults who drink aronia liqueur reap the health benefits.

Have you successfully grown aronia berries in your garden? Make a delicious homemade schnapps out of the fruit instead of leaving it to the birds. Introducing a way to make a liqueur from aronia berries! This is an easy and quick way to make aronia liqueur that doesn’t need to be boiled.

Make aronia liqueur yourself

The easiest way to make aronia berry liqueur is the no-cook method. It allows you to skip some prep work that would normally be required for the drink. An added bonus of this recipe is the intoxicating scent released through the use of exotic spices.

Ingredients

2 kg aronia berries 4 l vodka 300 g sugar 3 – 4 vanilla pods fresh ginger (a small piece) cardamom (4 – 5 seeds are enough)

preparation

Aronia berries should be washed well to remove any dirt. No need to dry them or even towel dry them. The berries should be placed in a large glass jar. Then stir in the cardamom, vanilla, sugar and ginger. Add a shot of vodka. The bottle must be kept in a warm place for about a month. Shake the mixture gently every day to “activate” it. After the recommended time has elapsed, the drink is strained and poured into clean bottles.

It takes about six months to make a liqueur from aronia berries. Flavor improves with age. If the recommended amounts are too high, you can halve or even third them.