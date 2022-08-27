news-txt”>

The three-in-one polypill consisting of three drugs, an antihypertensive, a statin and aspirin, reduces the risk of stroke and heart attack by 30% in those who have already had a heart attack. These are the results of the largest and longest international study on this new approach, conducted in 113 centers in 7 countries, including Italy, on over 2500 people followed for three years, who had suffered a myocardial infarction in six months. previous. The study, just published in the New England Journal of Medicine, was presented during the first day of ESC Congress 2022, the annual meeting of the European Society of Cardiology, scheduled for August 26-29 in Barcelona.

The study shows that 9.5% of people who took the polypill experienced cardiovascular mortality, a second heart attack, a stroke or had an angioplasty or other heart surgery, compared to 12.7 % of the group subjected to standard treatment.

“The polypill, containing aspirin, an ACE inhibitor and a statin was more effective than standard treatments in reducing cardiovascular risk in patients with previous myocardial infarction, without however affecting mortality from all causes – comments Ciro Indolfi, president of the Company. Italian cardiology (SIC) – The polypill is convenient to use for patients as it combines several drugs into a single tablet that is taken only once a day, thus simplifying therapy and improving adherence, a mechanism responsible for the benefits of this therapeutic strategy. The results of this study suggest that the polypill could become an integral part of the prevention strategies of cardiovascular events in post-heart attack patients but – warns the expert – it is not a ‘magic’ combination “. The polypill containing three drugs in fixed doses in fact, concludes the expert, “does not allow, however, the optimization of the therapy and there could be the risk of underdosing, due to the impossibility of regulating the individual components of the polypill on the basis of needs of each patient “.