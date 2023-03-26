E-Mail

Your kids refuse to eat broccoli, carrots or lettuce? Then you should try these cute decoration ideas. They are also perfect for the next children’s birthday party.

Already bored cooking simple meals for the kids? The kids complain as soon as they see vegetables? Both don’t have to be if you simply conjure up creative plates. Spaghetti turns into a vampire in no time at all, small animals made of vegetables lie on the plate and the supper stares at you with wide eyes. We give you the best tips to make your meal creative and fun – your kids will love it! With these dishes, your children will eat every vegetable voluntarily

Boredom on the plate was yesterday! With simple tricks you can make a funny animal face out of pasta with vegetables. Quickly out of the usual cheese bread Clouds cut and the plate looks uniquely creative and invites you to plaster it. See the most beautiful decoration ideas for your food in the gallery. Vegetable mosquito made from tomato, cucumber and carrot sticks



Vegetables can be a lot of fun – you just have to serve them properly. Because what child wouldn’t be happy about this sweet vegetable mosquito? Tomatoes, cucumber, carrot sticks and radish slices will be eaten in no time. Your child will love the pancake monster



This pancake is snappy! Bananas, strawberries and blueberries are enough to turn a pancake into a fun monster. Alternatively, you can of course tweak it with other fruit or Nutella. This burger will be an eye-catcher at every party



Warning, this burger might bite back. Cut a few spikes into the cheese and stick olives into the top of the burger on toothpicks – and you have an original burger. By the way, not only will the little ones be happy, but is also a real eye-catcher for every party! Puff Mummies



Do you feel like you’re being watched? No wonder, with these sausages in puff pastry. The special highlight: If you wrap the puff pastry in thin strips around the sausages and stick eyes on them with peppercorns and mayo, you’ll have creepy mummies on your plate in no time at all. This is how you easily pimp up your mashed potatoes



Your children will be amazed! Mashed potatoes or scrambled eggs with fried onions no longer look so boring thanks to a sliced ​​Wiener sausage. The underwater adventure on the dining table is even more beautiful to look at with a few stalks of chives. Porridge with animal faces



Let’s be honest: Anyone who sees such a friendly face from the bowl will certainly have a good start to the day. And that doesn’t just apply to children. Simply decorate the porridge or muesli with fresh fruit and the animal face is ready. This cute sheep’s scrambled egg is very easy to make

You can also easily conjure up this plate. Simply cut the toast into suitable pieces and drape over the scrambled eggs. Use two grapes or olives as eyes, the cucumber slices let the sheep stand in the green. With the help of vegetables, the slice of bread becomes a wild lion

With a bit of vegetables, a simple slice of bread quickly turns into a wild lion! Your children will not even notice that they are eating healthy greens. Tip: Let the little ones help decorate. Vampire spaghetti with cheese, eggs and olives



There’s a monster in my spaghetti! You can conjure up this little vampire using cheese, olives or eggs. But the mouth can also be a piece of paprika, and you can easily arrange the eyes with olives or pieces of paprika of a different color. Monster snack with apple, peanut butter and nuts



A snack can also be prepared nicely. Just scoop out the piece of apple, smear peanut butter inside, and use some cashews for teeth. On top comes a marshmallow with a dollop of chocolate. If that’s too unhealthy for you, you can omit the peanut butter and make the eyes out of two grapes. This article was written by teleschau

