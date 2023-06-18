With these little precautions, fruit and vegetables will last longer

Fruits and vegetables, especially in summer, tend to perish easily and the risk of food waste is just around the corner.

The first rule to avoid waste food and especially to throw fruits and vegetables is to buy only what is necessary. Since these are fresh products, they tend to perish quickly.

Unfortunately it often happens grocery shopping without serious organizationinstead the list is a fundamental thing because it allows you to save money and above all to avoid the purchase of useless products which then perish.

Fruits and vegetables: how to make them last longer

In the summer you have to be very careful when buying i fresh. In winter they can last a long time but in the warm period this doesn’t happen and it’s a real shame, not only because they rot but also because they tend to generate germs and bacteria. It is therefore necessary to separate the foods once purchased because some types produce ethylene when they mature.

When this spreads it also makes the other products ripen quickly. In particular bananas, mangoes, pears, tomatoes must be separated from the rest like broccoli, carrots, vegetables in general.

Fresh produce goes in the fridge, especially in the summer, but for some, the rule doesn’t apply, for example potatoes, onions, garlic. These foods should be stored in a cool, dry place. Even fruit and vegetables can stay outside as long as it’s not too hot and that they are still unripe, otherwise they will have to be thrown away in a couple of days. The rule of observing and smelling always applies. In fact, bananas turn brown quickly on the outside in the summer but are still good inside so don’t throw them away.

To keep fruits and vegetables for a long time it is also important to choose the right containers. For example, they are to be placed in bags with a little air in order to guarantee their duration. Nothing vacuum packed and above all don’t leave the fresh ones in the paper bags they are sold with. They must also be placed away from a heat source and should not be washed immediately but only before storage. The humidity it allows the mold to grow faster and therefore there is a risk of having the opposite effect.

It should also be remembered that the fridge it must be organised, if you place the food correctly, it will last much longer. Not all compartments have the same temperature, fruit and vegetables should only be placed in drawers that maintain good regulation without being too cold. It happens for reasons of space that the fruit is stored elsewhere or that a too cumbersome vegetable is positioned at the top but this only compromises its duration.