with these numbers human-animal coexistence is impossible

The ordinance of was suspended by the TAR felling per the bear Mj5 who, on March 5, had attacked a man in the Municipality of Malé. The Regional Administrative Court has maintained in force for the animal only the capture, signed in recent days by the president of the Province of TrentoMaurizio Fugatti. The request for suspension presented by Leal-Lega anti-vivesectionist, through the lawyer Rosaria Loprete, was therefore accepted. Fugatti: “With these numbers, man-bear coexistence is impossible”.

“We also want to contest – continued Leal – the criteria for evaluating the danger of bears considered confident or aggressive as they themselves are primarily victims of disturbing actions often even voluntary by onlookers, hikers and even more often hunters and poachers”.

With reference to the attack by MJ5 on March 5 in Val di Rabbi, Leal reiterates that “the dynamics are not clear and leave open the hypothesis that the dog was loose and, uncontrolled, triggered the bear’s reaction”.

Fugatti: “With these numbers, human-bear coexistence is impossible” “With these numbers coexistence is impossible”. This was reiterated by the president of the Province of Trento Maurizio Fugatti, highlighting “the process started with the Ministry of the Environment which, through its diplomatic channels, will look for spaces outside our country to accommodate the excess numbers, which even the Tar now says it’s relevant.” “What we could do, we did,” he stressed.

