With these pelargonium species you have to cut withered flowers!

When the geraniums have faded, they should be cared for properly. Cut off wilted leaves to protect your flowers from disease. This summer pruning is simply part of the care of the plants – we explain how to do it and what you should do with it.

That’s why you have to clean faded geraniums regularly

Geraniums bloom tirelessly in balcony boxes or flower beds and are among the most beautiful flowers. In order to extend their flowering period and protect them from diseases, you should regularly remove faded flowers.

The cleaning prevents seed formation, in which the geraniums will put a lot of energy. Instead, cutting off the withered flowers encourages new blooms and ensures a magnificent display of flowers in balcony boxes or flower pots.

In addition, withered leaves are entry points for bacteria and fungi – they weaken the plants and allow transmission of various diseases and pest infestation.

When should you remove wilted flowers?

Withered flowers are removed regularly, cleaning out is best done weekly. You can also remove wilted leaves or ailing shoots to keep the plant healthy. Thinning is also the right time to check the leaves for signs of pest infestation.

At the end of the flowering period of the respective strain you should stop cleaning.

Which species need to be cleaned up and which – not?

At Edelgeranien regular plucking of the flowers can encourage a second bloom in late summer or lengthen the flowering period. Incidentally, the same applies to various hybrid plants. These are cut off directly under the flower.

Subshrubs with erect growth – the so-called standing geraniums with large, double flowers – need to be cleaned out weekly. It is best to cut off the flowers and shorten the stem to the nearest leaf node.

There is also the self-cleaning one Cascade variety group. These are hanging geraniums that can usually get along without cleaning. Varieties with extra large flowers should be sheltered from the wind – then removing the withered flowers is not necessary. However, if they are in a windy place, the flowers should be cut off every two weeks – otherwise the shoots will break. Large, double flowers are cut off about 4 to 5 cm below the faded end.

As a rule, varieties with double flowers must be cleaned regularly. Long periods of drought, heat waves, but also heavy rain can weaken the plants and the faded flowers become particularly susceptible to bacteria, fungi and pests. In addition, double flowers are heavier and the shoots could break if you don’t remove the faded ones.

Clip or cut stems?

In the case of tall varieties, the stems should be cut off with clean pruning shears. For short varieties, it is best to snip off the stems early in the morning, about two hours after watering.

Geranium care after trimming

Proper maintenance after weekly brushing is very important. The interfaces are entry points for bacteria and fungi. Therefore, the geraniums should be protected from wind and rain. In addition, the flowers should only be watered from below and slowly so that no spores are transferred from the soil with the watering water.

In addition, the location should be sunny – pelargoniums prefer full sun and the UV radiation has disinfecting properties.

The geraniums will continue to be fertilized during the flowering period – the fertilization will only be stopped shortly before it ends.

A pruning in summer is only carried out in exceptional cases, for example if the plant is sick or infested with pests. Only in autumn are the pelargoniums cut close to the ground and brought to the winter quarters.

Geraniums fade: the most important thing on the subject

Pelargoniums are beautiful flowers that will bloom all summer long with good care. However, to keep them healthy, you should regularly remove the withered parts. The right time to start cleaning is in July. In this way you can promote flowering and protect the flowers from diseases. The correct pruning technique is important, because the different types are shortened differently. After pruning, the geraniums are placed in a sunny, wind and rain-protected place and generously fertilized.

