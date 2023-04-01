No one likes sitting on a dirty patio chair or eating their meal at a table that has been outside for too long. To keep your outdoor furniture in good condition, you should clean it regularly. How you should clean your garden furniture depends on the material from which it is made. We found the most effective ways to clean furniture made of wood, metal, rattan and plastic. By following these cleaning recommendations, you can surely breathe new life into chairs, tables and lounge sets.

Cleaning garden furniture – tips and home remedies

Keep your furniture indoors during the winter months to protect it from further damage from the elements and stains.

Cleaning metal outdoor furniture

Regular cleaning according to regulations is necessary to maintain the shine of the surface of metal patio furniture. Oxidation is the most typical problem that can occur with aluminum components. A metal polishing paste or solution that is equal parts water and white vinegar should be used before cleaning the surface to remove as much of this blemish as possible. It is important that you avoid chemicals like ammonia and also avoid using abrasives and alkaline cleaners. You can also clean metal garden furniture with washing-up liquid, water and a sponge.

Note the following: Using a stiff brush, even if made of natural fibers, can scratch the surface of the furniture, which would be difficult to remove. You can scrub off dirt that is difficult to access, for example, with a toothbrush. However, you should make sure that the toothbrush has soft bristles. After that, you can clean the furniture with soapy water and a sponge in the same way as before. You can help this process by polishing your furniture with a dry cloth after cleaning.

Rust stains on your metal furniture can be removed with a rust remover that is specifically designed for metal. Finally, you should give your metal patio furniture a clear seal to keep it from rusting in the future. This not only keeps them in excellent condition for longer, but also makes them easier to clean in the future.

Get rattan furniture (chairs, tables and lounge furniture) clean again

Most natural rattan furniture is intended for conservatory use and only requires basic (but consistent) cleaning and maintenance to maintain its natural durability and color. Synthetic rattan, on the other hand, is made from a much sturdier material. It’s safe to leave outdoors as it won’t fade when exposed to the sun.

When the dirt is dry, you can use the brush attachment on your vacuum cleaner to remove the dry particles from the mesh. By only cleaning your rattan furniture when absolutely necessary, you can help preserve the weave by preventing unnecessary wear and tear. When cleaning the rattan, always use a soft cloth dampened with a mixture of mild dish soap and warm water.

Cleaning garden furniture – outdoor furniture made of plastic

Use vinegar or baking soda

Vinegar in its white form is an efficient cleaner that can break down and remove even the most stubborn stains, dirt and grime. To clean the colored plastic furniture, mix the white vinegar with a bucket of warm water and scrub the surface with a sponge. You can also make another natural cleaning agent yourself: just mix 120 g of soda and 4 l of warm water.

If you want to avoid scratches or other damage to the surface, use a sponge and not an abrasive. You should then rinse the piece of furniture well before drying it with a towel and placing it in direct sunlight.

For cleaning dirty plastic furniture that does not show stains, a solution of dishwashing liquid and water is sufficient for thorough cleaning.

Bleach for white plastic garden furniture

Bleach is an effective way to clean white plastic furniture that has particularly stubborn stains. Apply a bleach solution diluted with water using a cloth and wipe over the affected areas. If you treat a piece of furniture with bleach, be sure to clean it thoroughly.

Cleaning garden furniture – cleaning and caring for wood

Garden chairs and wooden table clean with vinegar and ammonia

Cleaning wooden outdoor furniture isn’t difficult and doesn’t need to be laborious, but there are a few things to keep in mind to ensure you don’t damage them while cleaning. Of course, the amount of work also depends on how well your garden furniture survived the winter. These simple cleaning methods can breathe new life into wooden furniture that has lost its shine from dirt and grime. To make your own homemade cleaning solution, combine 60ml of ammonia, 2 teaspoons of white vinegar and 1L of warm water.

Sand down and paint

To restore your furniture to a usable condition, you may want to sand it down if it has scratches, chips, or stains. First, remove any dirt or mold stains from the surface by brushing them with a small-bristled brush such as a toothbrush. After that, take some sandpaper and gently abrade the surface, paying particular attention to areas with stains or chips. Then mix the natural cleaning agent and wipe down each piece of furniture with the solution. Finally, clean the piece of furniture with a hose or a fresh sponge and some water in a bucket. After sanding your furniture, be sure to paint it once it’s dry.

