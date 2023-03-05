You reach into the laundry basket and, without realizing it, put your favorite jumper, your favorite jeans or your favorite dress in the dryer on the highest setting. When the garment comes out, it’s a few sizes too small, too short, or completely deformed. Even if you’re an expert at laundry, it’s inevitable that at some point in your life you’ll accidentally shrink a garment that belongs to either you or a loved one. Discover below how you can save your shrunken laundry – even if it was washed too hot.

What makes clothes smaller?

The main reason a garment shrinks is due to the nature of the fiber. Natural textiles are more susceptible to the effects of shrinkage due to their ability to absorb moisture. Examples of such fabrics are cotton and linen. Wool and cashmere are two examples of natural animal hair fibers that also absorb moisture. However, once wet, the threads become permanently entangled, making a garment look smaller than before. This phenomenon is sometimes confused with shrinkage.

Save shrunken laundry with hair conditioner or baby shampoo and vinegar

Since the fibers of cotton and wool relax and stretch relatively easily, you can use the following trick to save your clothes quickly. Although denser weave fabrics like silk and synthetics (polyester) don’t stretch as easily, it’s worth trying, especially if the initial shrinkage was relatively small. Just be careful not to pull too hard and end up overstretching the laundry! By following this guide, you can make your tried-and-true clothes both more comfortable and flattering.

Save a dress, sweater or t-shirt – instructions

Pour some warm water into a large, clean bucket or clogged sink. Add about 1 tablespoon of mild hair conditioner or baby shampoo per 1 liter of water and swirl until you see a few bubbles. You can also add 1 tablespoon of vinegar per 1 liter of water for better results. The same effect that conditioner has on hair, softening and relaxing it, can also be transferred to the fibers of clothing, allowing them to stretch.

Place the garment completely in the lukewarm water and then let it sit undisturbed for half an hour to an hour.

Remove the garment from the water, then wait a minute to allow the excess water to drain back into the bucket or sink. Do not squeeze or rinse the garment, instead allow the hair product to linger inside the garment to further relax the fibers.

Lay the garment flat on a large, absorbent bath towel. Then roll up the towel like a roll. Let this roll sit for 10 to 15 minutes. The clothes should not be dripping wet, but should still have some moisture. If your dress, sweater or t-shirt is too dry, you can try spraying the garments with a spray bottle of water and conditioner/shampoo solution, or you can use steam from an iron.

Place the garments on a second, dry bath towel spread out on a flat surface.

Now focus on a specific part of the garment. With a firm but gentle grip, pull on opposite sides of this area of ​​the garment that has shrunk, holding each piece for a few seconds after stretching to its full length. For example, you can increase the waist again by grabbing the two side seams at the bottom hem of a garment, or you can lengthen the arm of a long-sleeved sweater by pulling at the shoulder and wrist. Work very carefully so that the clothes not only stretch, but also maintain their proportions.

When you have reached the desired size, lay the area flat on the towel and then immediately place a weight, such as a book, on that area to lock in the stretch.

While air drying, hold the books over clothing until the fabric is completely dry. After that, the clothes are completely ready to wear. The stretched garments should not feel harsh or soapy – if you notice that the texture has changed a bit, you should wash them before use. This time, check the care label on the inside of the garment to make sure you’re not repeating the same mistakes with the dryer that caused the first shrinkage.

Save shrunken laundry with fabric softener

One of the recommended care practices for garments that tend to shrink is to use fabric softener. Not only does it ensure fabrics retain their softness, but it also relaxes the fibers, preventing the garment from shrinking beyond its typical dimensions.

What you need:

250 ml fabric softener

1 liter of warm water

Directions: