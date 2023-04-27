With these tips it will be perfect!

We’ve marinated the steaks or fish nicely, are already looking forward to dinner and then everything starts to stick to the pan – pretty nerve-wracking, isn’t it? Coated pans have become our most loyal companions and our kitchen would be inconceivable without them. However, these are not particularly cheap and proper care is essential to save time and money. And that is exactly what our article is about. So that you can enjoy it for as long as possible, we explain in detail how to clean a coated pan.

How to clean a coated pan? With these tips you will succeed

We have already explained to you how to clean matt kitchen fronts. In order to continue enjoying delicious steaks, pancakes or omelettes, we also need to know how to clean a non-stick pan. To make cooking easier and create a smooth surface, the cookware is lined with ceramic or Polytetrafluoroethylene coated and so that it is not damaged, the right care is the be-all and end-all.

Let the pan cool down completely

How often have you cleaned your pan right after cooking? Well, that’s actually one of the biggest mistakes we make when cleaning a nonstick pan. This can actually warp the pan and ruin the non-stick surface. To avoid this, only rinse the pan with lukewarm water and let it cool completely.

Soak with soapy water and scrub lightly

Would you like to clean a burnt, coated pan? Then soak them with soapy water for 30 minutes after cooking. Then put some washing-up liquid in the pan and remove the burnt stains and dirt with a soft sponge. Caution – never use abrasive cleaners or steel wool to clean coated pans.

How to clean burnt pan?

We’ve all burned food several times – mishaps happen. Next time it happens to you, remember this article because we bring you the best methods and tips on how to clean a burnt nonstick pan.

With soap and water

Arguably the most popular way to clean a burnt nonstick pan is with soap and water. In this way, even very heavy soiling can be removed quickly and easily.

First, rinse the pan with warm water and pan.

Scrub the surface with a soft sponge and hot water and rinse again with warm water.

Leave to dry completely.

Clean coated pan with salt

Yes, you can clean a coated pan with salt. This method works perfectly, especially with very heavy and stubborn dirt that can hardly be removed. Sprinkle the pan liberally with sea salt and heat over medium-high heat until golden brown. Remove the pan from the heat and then wipe it out with some newspaper or a rag.

With vinegar and baking powder

Vinegar and baking powder are true all-rounders in the household and ideal for cleaning a burnt, non-stick pan. To do this, mix 2 tablespoons of baking soda, white vinegar and some water in the pan and heat the pan over medium-high heat. Depending on the degree of soiling, let the mixture boil for about 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally. Remove the pan from the stove and let cool completely. Finally, rinse with warm water and rinse with a little washing-up liquid and a sponge. For particularly dirty pans, you can first rub the mixture in with a non-abrasive sponge and let it work for a few minutes.

Clean coated pan with vinegar

No baking powder in the house? No problem! Then you can only use vinegar to clean a non-stick pan. To do this, soak the pan in white vinegar for 2-3 hours and then rinse it thoroughly with lukewarm water and washing-up liquid. Thanks to the acid it contains, the dirt dissolves as if by itself.

Maintain coated pan

It is well known that prevention is always better than cure and so that you don’t have to spend your hard-earned money on new cookware again and again, we have a few helpful tips for you on how to care for a non-stick pan.

Always wash the pans by hand

Although some non-stick pans are labeled as dishwasher safe, we would advise against it. The abrasive detergents and high temperatures in the dishwasher can severely damage the non-stick coating.

Don’t overheat

Never heat empty pans for more than three minutes. If the pan is heated to 230 degrees or more, the coating will peel off. At temperatures above 350 degrees, toxic fumes from the PTFE plastic are released and cooking can be harmful to health. However, this does not apply to pans with a ceramic coating and you can easily heat them to 300 degrees.

Use the right cooking utensils

How many times have you cut a piece of meat right in the pan just because it’s so thick? A really big mistake! This will scratch the surface and severely damage the non-stick coating. Unfortunately, metal utensils are not a good choice for coated pans. Always use wooden spoons or silicone spatulas instead.