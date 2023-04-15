With these tips it works without streaks

Which finish should I choose for my kitchen? Matt, glossy or high gloss? Restrained, very elegant and timeless – matt surfaces are becoming increasingly popular and have been one of the biggest kitchen trends for years. However, we don’t change our kitchen every year and regular and proper care is the be-all and end-all so that we can enjoy it for a long time panic. We have made some smart tips for you and have put together the best cleaning tips for you on how to clean matt kitchen fronts and get them streak-free!

Cleaning matt kitchen fronts: How to do it right

Cooking in a clean kitchen or eating with family is much more fun. You already know how to clean the oven. Matt kitchen fronts radiate timeless elegance, but in contrast to high-gloss kitchens, they are somewhat more complex to care for and clean. In order to get this matte look, the surfaces are covered with special foils or paints and with its slightly rough structure, the fronts are much more susceptible to dust, fingerprints and stains. These are even more noticeable in lighter colored kitchens and it is therefore important to know how to clean matt kitchen fronts.

With detergent and water

A simple soapy solution of warm water and dish soap is all you need to clean and remove stains from matt kitchen cabinets. You should avoid aggressive cleaning agents and scouring agents in a matt kitchen, as they leave residues and unsightly stains. In addition, the ingredients it contains can severely damage the surface and after all, we don’t want that, do we? To clean matt kitchen fronts without leaving streaks, mix detergent and water and wipe the entire surface with a cotton or microfiber cloth. Then wipe with a soft cloth and you’re done. To get the matt kitchen streak-free, you can then polish the kitchen fronts with chamois leather. And if you do want to use cleaning products from the drugstore, always choose colorless and mild products.

Remove stains from matt kitchen fronts

Stains are simply a part of cooking in the kitchen – we all know that. To clean matt kitchen fronts, you should always make sure that you wipe up stains immediately with a damp cotton cloth. These include stains from coffee, red wine, tea, ketchup and other sauces. If you don’t act quickly, it can happen that the discoloration settles on the surface and can then hardly be removed. The best way to remove very stubborn stains from matt kitchen fronts is to first soak them briefly and then repeat the cleaning process several times.

Remove grease stains from matt kitchen fronts

Are you struggling with stubborn grease stains and wondering how best to clean matt kitchen fronts? Very simple – by making your own mild degreaser yourself! To do this, mix hot water and soft soap in a ratio of 2:1 and wipe the affected surfaces with a soft cotton cloth.

Clean matt kitchen fronts with alcohol

You’ve tried everything, but still can’t get rid of the stains. Then you can also clean matt kitchen fronts with alcohol. To avoid damaging the surface, always use alcohol cleaners with a maximum alcohol content of 20%.

dirt eraser

Regardless of whether we are cleaning the oven door, the toilet seat or matt kitchen fronts – dirt erasers are real multi-talents in the household! This means that even stubborn stains can be removed from the surface without leaving any streaks. Since the material is a bit firm, we would recommend that you clean the kitchen fronts very gently.

vinegar and baking soda

If you need to remove very stubborn stains from your matt kitchen cabinets, then the magic bullet for you is a mixture of baking soda and vinegar. To do this, mix them in a 2:1 ratio until you get a thick paste. Soak a clean cotton cloth in it and gently dab the affected areas with it. For the best possible experience, leave the mixture on for a few minutes and then dry with a clean cloth. Finally, polish with patent leather and voilà – matt kitchen fronts can be cleaned so easily without leaving streaks!