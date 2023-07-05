With these tips it works!

How can I control and recognize Ragwort? Are weeds really that poisonous to animals and humans? It’s important that you know what to do if you notice ragweed in your garden.

Grasslands, ditches, abandoned lots, and pastures are just a few of the many places to find Ragwort. Ragwort (Senecio jacobaea) is a biennial, poisonous plant that serves as a food source for various species of insects. The Jacobskraut is the most common species of the genus Jacobaea, which includes several deadly plants. This plant can become a serious weed in abandoned or fallow land. If ragweed is taking over a garden, this article will discuss the alternatives available to the gardener.

How to control and recognize Ragwort

Ragwort grows 30 to 120 cm tall and bears huge clusters of yellow, daisy-like, flat-tipped flowers in June, July and August. It has a rosette of deeply dissected, toothed leaves at the base and leaves that are finely divided higher up. A rosette is a collection of leaves radiating out from the same spot, generally around a stem, or a circular arrangement of petals.

However, if the plant’s root system is disturbed, it can behave like a perennial (which can live indefinitely) and produce flowers in the third year.

Is ragweed poisonous?

Secondary plant chemicals called pyrrolizidine alkaloids (PA) help plants ward off herbivores. Long-term exposure to these substances is dangerous for both humans and animals. Even small doses of pyrrolizidine alkaloids can cause liver damage. The gastrointestinal tract is the first place symptoms appear, with bloody diarrhea being a sign. Muscle cramps, dizziness and restlessness occur. Excessive consumption can lead to liver failure and possible death. While the lethal doses for horses, cows, sheep and goats are known, this information is still lacking for humans. See a doctor immediately after ingesting the plant.

Combat ragwort with home remedies

Please pay attention to the following: To get rid of this stubborn plant, you should not use vinegar, salt and baking soda because these home remedies are helpless. Unfortunately, home-made, natural sprays do not help against this weed either.

Effective herbicides against ragweed

For advice on effective and safe herbicides to control ragweed, it is best to consult a professional agronomist. Using herbicides is particularly difficult when the weeds are near bodies of water.

Prevent weeds in the pasture

The key to preventing these weeds from establishing themselves in a pasture is good grassland management. Maintaining conditions unfavorable to ragweed can be aided by a balanced grazing schedule. The turf should remain at a height of about 5 cm for most of the grazing season. Ragwort has little chance of establishing itself in a well-tended turf. A heavy infestation can be avoided by pulling out and removing the ragweed by hand. This helps keep the plant population in check, but needs to be done regularly for best results.

Jacobskraut control – methods

This is an instant solution to the problem of sowing ragweed. It’s important to control the weeds by cutting them off before the seed heads develop. It’s possible that pruning will encourage the development of new shoots and a growth spurt the following year. To avoid seed ripening and possible damage to livestock, all weeds should be removed.

You should use gloves with this method. For best results, use this strategy early in summer, before the flower heads are fully developed and when the soil is moist. Since a new plant can grow from even a tiny piece of root, the entire plant can be uprooted without hesitation. Dry soil is more likely to break roots, which can lead to the proliferation of new plants around the removed mother plant. On the other hand, uprooting and digging are often the most efficient management methods.

How should you properly dispose of ragwort?

Because ragwort can still produce seeds after you’ve dug it up, it should be kept in a sealed container or sack (preferably paper so it can be burned). An important part of controlling ragweed is disposing of the plant safely and effectively to reduce the risk of further spread. The disposal decision depends on factors such as the amount of ragweed to be disposed of, the accessibility of on-site facilities, and the availability of on-site resources.

Ragwort can be safely disposed of in three ways: by burning in a controlled environment away from buildings and animals, by rotting in a compost bin or similar covered container. You can also dispose of the weeds in the green organic waste bin. For small amounts, you can put the leftovers in the black residual waste bin.

