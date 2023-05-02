Home » With this delicious fruit your hair will be healthy again in the blink of an eye: try it!
With this delicious fruit your hair will be healthy again in the blink of an eye: try it!

With this delicious fruit your hair will be healthy again in the blink of an eye: try it!

As you already know, the most expensive products are not necessarily the most effective. There are many natural solutions capable of producing the same, if not better, effects, especially when it comes to hair care. Perhaps you have tried numerous treatments over the years, but none have fully satisfied you. For this reason, today we offer you one that you will no longer be able to do without.

Benefits of pistachios for hair health

You can say goodbye to super expensive products, just go to your own kitchen. In fact, for the remedy that we are proposing today, a very common fruit will be needed, loved by millions of people. We are talking about the pistachio, which, contrary to what you may think, hides many benefits for skin and hair health.

Benefits of pistachios

By now we know that a correct diet can bring benefits not only to our body but also to our skin. It is therefore essential to include in it some foods that can really bring us great benefits. Among these we find pistachios. But let’s discover all the qualities of these interesting fruits.

Benefits of pistachios for hair health
Benefits of pistachios for hair health

First we want to talk to you about the importance of free radicals. The latter can be produced in the body by normal metabolism, which includes everything from eating, breathing, exercise and environmental toxins.

Healthy cells in the body are attacked by free radicals and this damage is thought to contribute to inflammation, aging and chronic diseases such as cancer and heart disease. The antioxidants found in foods are suggested by health professionals to help the body protect healthy cells from free radical damage.

A new study from Cornell University has just been published and its results have been nothing short of amazing. surprising results. In fact, according to the latter, pistachios they have a very high antioxidant capacity,.

Not only that, it is one of the highest antioxidant concentrations when compared to the values ​​reported in studies of many other foods commonly known for their antioxidant capacity, such as blueberries, cherries and beets. Pistachios also have a high level of polyphenols, i.e. natural, semi-natural or synthetic organic molecules widely present in the plant kingdom.

So, to recap, pistachios’ unique compounds, such as vitamin E, carotenoids, phenols, and flavonoids, may be the reason for their high antioxidant activity. Consumption of foods rich in antioxidants such as pistachios helps to counteract aging, to keep the skin healthy and to prevent free radicals from damaging and oxidizing the cells of our body. They contain good quality vitamin B8, which nourishes the hair and its roots, and vitamin E, which helps fight premature skin aging.

