The dream of having strong and clearly visible muscles becomes easier to realize: a pill arrives and it will no longer be necessary to do so much activity in the gym, eliminating fatigue.

It is mainly men who have the cult of muscles to highlight and thus, hours and hours of training in the gym are necessary to obtain the desired result.

But very often it is not just a question of aesthetics. Develop muscles and keep them strong it is important for general health and well-being and this is not always possible.

When physical activity is limited for various reasons, from advancing age which inevitably weakens bones and muscles or for various autonomic or cardiovascular diseases, it is not possible to make great efforts and training in the gym is off-limits.

It was done precisely for therapeutic purposes a study that comes from Japanby the researchers of the Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU)which, published in the scientific journal Naturerevealed the discovery of a molecule which has the ability to stimulate the growth of muscle cells.

Possibilities and benefits of the LAMZ

Through a drug screening system, scientists have identified a compound that can replicate the changes that occur in bones and muscles during a workout.

Is called locamidazolo (LAMZ) and it is a molecule that stimulates the growth of osteoblasts and muscle cells and at the same time it has the function of inhibiting the formation of osteoclasts which, on the contrary, damage the bones.

The study has so far focused on an experiment on mice and aims to want fight diseases such as osteoporosis, which produces a weakening of the bones, and the sarcopenia which weakens the muscles.

No side effects have been found so far showing instead an enlargement of the muscle fibers and an increase in strength as well as a more accomplished bone formation.

A increase in the number of mitochondria both in muscle and bone cells for an improvement in energy conditions.

This is a discovery which, however, as the scholars themselves point out, it cannot go to supplant physical exercise that it is always the preferred activity and that this pill is mainly aimed at improving the life of those who cannot do it.