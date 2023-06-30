With transparency to more quality in the DiGA offer

München – The draft bill for the new Digital Act (DigiG) contains extensive innovations for the further development of digital health applications (DiGA). Among other things, we welcome the push for application-accompanying success measurement. This is an important step to strengthen the quality of the DiGA and to finally link the financing to the success of use.

The recently announced draft bill of the Digital Act (DigiG) contains important reform proposals for digital health applications (DiGA). Heinz-Ulrich König, head of medical care and contracts at the SBK Siemens company health insurance fund, sees this as an opportunity to increase the acceptance and quality of the “app on prescription”. The simplified authentication and the trial period of 14 days are suitable measures to increase user-friendliness. Two suggestions in particular met with his approval: the mandatory measurement of success and the debate on financing.

Make the added value transparent through usage data and patient feedback

In contrast to other forms of care, DiGA offer the possibility of making the success of use in everyday care transparent via real-time data. “So far we have not used this opportunity enough. Doctors prescribe, we pay and nobody knows what happens afterwards,” says Heinz-Ulrich König. The present draft bill lays the foundation for a reorientation, because it requires a mandatory measurement of success, which is then published by the BfArM. It is not yet clear which data must be supplied. “From our point of view, the key information is the average frequency of use, the duration of use and the drop-out rate. This would make it possible to determine in the first step whether the DiGA is actually being used or is only part of the supply on paper,” explains König. “In a second step, it is necessary to ask how satisfied the users are with the “app on prescription” and whether the use has an influence on their perceived state of health. From our point of view, the integration of patient feedback would be a real plus for the quality and acceptance of the DiGA. Because what has long been the case in the digital world must also apply to (digital) care: there is no good app without user feedback.” The Head of Medical Care and Contracts sees it as a success that these suggestions are already listed as examples in the draft.

Adjust pricing by measuring success

Our declared goal should be to link the financing of the DiGA to actual use and the success of use. No other form of care currently offers us the opportunity and the necessary transparency. “In our view, the pricing of a DiGA should not be independent of whether the app is actually used and what feedback patients and service providers give about the DiGA,” says Heinz-Ulrich König. “We therefore explicitly welcome the fact that the price should be more closely based on success-related criteria and are counting on the actual and speedy implementation of this regulation.”

The SBK Siemens company health insurance company is the largest company health insurance company in Germany and is one of the 20 largest statutory health insurance companies. As an open, nationwide health insurance company, it insures more than a million people and looks after over 100,000 corporate customers in Germany – with more than 1,800 employees in 86 branches.

For more than 100 years, SBK has been personally and committed to the interests of the insured. It positions itself as a pioneer for real quality competition in statutory health insurance. From SBK’s point of view, the prerequisite for this is more transparency for the insured – about relevant financial key figures, but also about the willingness to perform, advice and service quality of health insurance companies. In the interests of the customer, SBK also combines the best of the personal and digital world and actively promotes digitization in the healthcare sector.